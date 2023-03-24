Spoilers ahead for Love Is Blind Season 4 Episodes 1-5. Happy endings are few and far between in the world of reality TV — and that might be the case for Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin. While the pair left the pods together and seemed to have a ton of chemistry early on in Mexico, a preview for the next batch of episodes suggests there may be trouble ahead for Kwame and Chelsea’s relationship in Love Is Blind Season 4.

Netflix stars are usually careful about curating their Instagrams before a new season drops, and neither Kwame nor Chelsea have any posts that would suggest they’re currently dating anyone. The season filmed around May 2022, and the closest romantic reference Chelsea made is an August 2022 Instagram post at the beach with the Grease lyrics, “Summer lovin’ had me a blast.” Meanwhile, Kwame posted that he’s been “blessed with a life of infinite adventure” in January 2023, which certainly sounds like someone who’s happy and in love.

But it’s difficult to tell if Kwame and Chelsea tied the knot, given the events of the first five episodes. It all goes back to the love triangle that Kwame and Chelsea found themselves in. Though Kwame, a 32-year-old sales development manager, seemed initially interested in Chelsea, a 30-year-old pediatric speech language pathologist, he was soon won over by 27-year-old Micah Lussier. He proposed to Micah early on but left the pods with Chelsea after Micah turned him down.

Netflix

At first, it seemed like a solid match. Chelsea said she enjoyed their “beautiful, slow, rumble roll” of a relationship, while Kwame said he was looking forward to “taking the weight off her shoulders” after she said she felt like she always had to be “the strong girl.” Kwame didn’t mock Chelsea after she revealed she still slept with her baby blanket, and the two had the strongest physical chemistry out of all the pairs right out of the pods.

But by Episode 4, Kwame admitted to Chelsea that he was curious about Micah and felt that he had to talk to her to get closure. He ended up chatting with Micah for a while at the villa, with Chelsea looking on. Later, she confronted him about it, asking if he wished he had been able to match with Micah instead.

He said no, and the two later did a forgiveness ceremony that Kwame said “1000 percent brought them closer.” He apologized for “deprioritizing” her and promised to be better; for her part, Chelsea said she had already forgiven him.

The issue seemed to be put to rest, but a preview for the next batch of episodes suggests that Micah and Kwame pick up their conversations once again. In one scene, Micah seems to laugh while asking Kwame if he’s also questioning his respective relationship. And perhaps more tellingly, in another scene, Kwame seems to suggest that he feels like he’s compromising or even settling on something. In response, Chelsea simply says, “Welcome to marriage.”