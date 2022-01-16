Ariana DeBose & Kate McKinnon Teamed Up For A Hilarious West Side Story Medley

Fresh off a Golden Globe win for her role as Anita in West Side Story, it seemed like a given that Ariana DeBose’s Saturday Night Live debut would feature a musical moment or two. But with the help of Kate McKinnon, DeBose’s monologue medley of West Side Story songs took a hilarious, unexpected turn. “It’s my favorite show. I’ve loved it since elementary school,” Kate says, before admitting that she hasn’t actually seen the 2021 movie — “I don’t leave the house cause of COVID. And also, cause I don’t leave the house.”

Despite the snub, McKinnon didn’t miss a beat as she performed alongside DeBose. She even got the chance to add some artistic flair of her own, including a split-kick from her stool in “I Feel Pretty” that playfully blended choreo and comedic timing.

During another adorable moment in the same song, McKinnon fist-bumped her duet partner after the lyric, “I feel pretty, and witty, and gay,” — a seemingly casual, but very meaningful moment. As DeBose told Out in a 2021 interview, being a “Black-identifying biracial queer Afro-Latina” was an important part of portraying Anita: “I am America. I am damn near a member of just about every marginalized community.”

