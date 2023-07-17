Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are now officially divorced. A Los Angeles Superior Court judgment ended the couple’s almost three-year marriage on March 19. The ruling comes six months after they simultaneously filed for divorce in September 2023, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

According to court documents, the terms of their divorce state that Grande is reportedly required to pay Gomez $1,250,000 with no subsequent alimony, pay $25,000 of his legal fees, and hand over half the proceeds of the sale of their Los Angeles residence.

Reports of their marriage breakdown emerged in July 2023, after the Grammy winner was spotted attending the Wimbledon final in London without her engagement ring.

An insider claimed to People at the time that they had separated earlier in 2023, while another source also claimed to TMZ that Grande and Gomez were “heading for divorce.” after their relationship became long-distance (Grande had temporarily relocated to London to film the big-screen adaptation of Wicked).

Grande and Gomez began dating in January 2020 and announced their engagement 11 months later in December of that same year.

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande. Ariana Grande / Instagram

The couple tied the knot in May 2021 during a small ceremony at their home in Montecito, California. Speaking to People, a source claimed that “the couple and both families couldn’t be happier” following the intimate nuptials.

Grande shared a rare marriage update with her 380 million Instagram followers in February 2022, uploading a Valentine’s Day gallery post of the couple, complete with a heart emoji caption. Shortly before the initial reports of their split, the Grammy winner again took to Instagram in May 2023 to mark her and Gomez’s second wedding anniversary, writing in a caption, “I love him so.”

Ariana’s New Romance

In July 2023, Grande reportedly began dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, who filed for divorce from his ex-wife, Lilly Jay, that same month.

After the release of Grande’s new album Eternal Sunshine in March 2024, some fans concluded that the title track seemingly references her marriage to Dalton, with the lyrics, “I showed you all my demons, all my lies, yet you played me like Atari.” Grande later took to Instagram and asked fans not to send “hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album.”

