Ariana Grande kicked off Halloween on a high note that’s going to be tough to top. On Oct. 28, the two-time Grammy winner and fellow Victorious alum Elizabeth Gillies not only showed off their multiple blue ribbon-worthy Best in Show costumes but they recreated several scenes from the 2000 dog show mockumentary, too. Among the characters they expertly took on were those originally portrayed by Jane Lynch, Jennifer Coolidge, Eugene Levy, and Catherine O’Hara.

Though it seemed like quite a feat to pull off, the BFFs had a bit of a head start on spooky season. “Happy Halloween,” Gillies captioned their joint Instagram post, adding, “We did this in May.”

Coolidge, for one, thought Grande’s tribute to her Sherri Ann Cabot character won Halloween — and she even joked about changing her own holiday plans to return the favor. “This is f***ing great,” the White Lotus actor commented. “I was gonna go as the young boy’s pet weasel from The Watcher but now I think I’m gonna go as [Grande’s] dog Toulouse.” The singer’s reply? “We thank you, we love you !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! and miss you so.”

After all, Coolidge is already well-acquainted with Toulouse, as they both made memorable Legally Blonde-themed cameos in Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video in November 2018. While the Emmy-winning actor reprised her role as Paulette, Grande took over Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods, and her dog channeled Bruiser Woods.

The same year, Grande did a spot-on impression of Coolidge on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the actor later credited with revitalizing her career. “You should know that it was sort of the beginning of a lot of cool things that happened for me,” Coolidge told the late-night host in January. “I was going through a dead zone. Not much was going on. And then Ariana did this imitation on your show and you encouraged her and then this ball got rolling.”

One of Coolidge’s friends then recommended she slide into Ariana’s DMs, which she eventually did despite initially doubting she’d receive a response. “I was like, ‘No! She’s got 260 million followers! Those are robots. The robots answer the DMs,’” she recounted. “I did it anyway and then this response came back and then the next thing you know, I was like going to her house getting a wardrobe fitting for ‘Thank U, Next.’”

Meanwhile, Coolidge was hardly the only one who gave Grande and Gillies flowers on social media for their award-worthy performances. After Katy Perry asked in an Instagram comment if their Best in Show reenactments can “get nominated” for something, Keke Palmer added, “You are iconic b*tchhhh.” Meanwhile, Olivia Munn called the duo’s efforts “absolutely incredible,” and JoJo lauded the video as the “best thing [she’s] ever watched on Instagram.” Plus, Dan Levy, Eugene’s son, shared the original post in his stories, writing, “Deceased.” Finally, the singer’s brother, Frankie Grande, posted an effusive, “This is THE GREATEST thing I’ve ever seen in my ENTIRE LIFE! Y’all won HALLOWEEN!!!!!!!! HANDS DOWN!”

Now that’s the spirit!