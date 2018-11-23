Gretchen Weiners may not have been able to make "fetch" happen, but Ariana Grande just might be able to do the impossible with her upcoming music video. On Friday, Grande teased that her "Thank U, Next" music video will drop "soon," along with a shot of her holding up a Burn Book, just like the one used by the Plastics in Mean Girls.

The singer has been teasing the upcoming video, which is inspired by four iconic, female-centric romantic comedies, including Legally Blonde, 13 Going on 30 and Bring It On. Grande will also channel Regina George and the Plastics for a Mean Girls-inspired segment of the video, and she unveiled her own Burn Book in a Twitter post. Simply captioned, "coming soon," Grande shared a photo of herself — wearing a very Regina-esque blonde wig — holding up the book, which reads "Thank U, Next" in letters that have been cut and pasted onto the pink cover.

Shortly afterward, Grande shared another sneak peek at the video, photo of the singer writing in her Burn Book, along with a close-up of an "A" initial necklace that's similar to the one that Rachel McAdams' queen bee wore in Mean Girls.

While McAdams and the rest of the Mean Girls cast haven't weighed in on Grande's tribute, the singer has gotten a seal of approval from several stars of the other classic 2000s films that she's honoring with her music video.

On Wednesday, Grande teased a Bring It On-inspired section of the video, sharing a photo of herself rocking a Rancho Carne Toros cheerleading uniform, which she captioned with one of the film's most iconic cheers. "‘i transferred from los angeles, your school has no gymnastics team this issaalast resort ........ ok i’ve never cheered before so what?" Grande wrote alongside the shot, paying homage to Eliza Dushku's misfit cheerleader, Missy. Dushku herself later retweeted Grande's photo, signaling her approval by declaring that "it’s bein’ brought’n," in a tweet to the singer.

And after Grande shared a photo of several of her friends dressed up as the Toros rival cheer squad, the East Compton Clovers, Gabrielle Union, who played the Clovers head cheerleader, Isis, tweeted the singer asking to join in on the fun. "Why yes, I am an East Compton Clover!" Union wrote. "Are we meeting today @ArianaGrande I'll bring the punch."

Grande has also gotten the thumbs up on her video concept from none other than Reese Witherspoon, who shared her love of Grande's homage to Elle Woods on her Instagram story. On Tuesday, the singer shared a snap of herself working out on an elliptical with a familiar orange Mac book open in front of her, which she captioned with the iconic Legally Blonde line, "Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed."

In response, Witherspoon reposted the photo to her Instagram story, where she praise the "serious Legally Blonde vibes" that Grande was demonstrating in the photo.

Grande then had a fangirl moment of her own, writing a thank you note to Witherspoon on her own Story. "Wait til u see the rest!" Grande wrote. "Thank u for originating one of the most iconic, necessary & brilliant female roles ever. love u the most."

And lest you worry that Grande will be forced to do the "bend and snap" by herself in the "Thank U, Next" video, she also posted a photo of herself with Jennifer Coolidge, who played Elle's BFF, Paulette Bonafonté. While she didn't reveal whether or not Coolidge will appear in the music video, the legendary character actress was dressed as her eccentric manicurist character, so it looks as if Elle and Paulette's friendship will live on for "Thank U, Next."

With all of the rom com references and classic early-aughts fashion influences at play, it's clear that Grande's upcoming music video will definitely be "fetch."