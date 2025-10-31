American Horror Story is getting a little Wicked — well, at least more than usual. Ariana Grande is joining the Season 13 cast of FX’s long-running horror anthology series, as announced by Ryan Murphy on Halloween.

The series creator, writer, and director took to his production company’s Instagram on Oct. 31 to share a cast reveal, which included the addition of Grande and the return of many iconic AHS regulars.

The video, soundtracked by Vera Lynn’s haunting cover of “I’ll Be Seeing You,” revealed that Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman will star in Season 13 alongside Grande. The reveal concluded with the surprise return of Jessica Lange, who declared that she was done with the show in 2019.

Murphy played on Lange’s comeback by invoking one of the show’s most iconic quotes. “Surprise bitch. I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me,” the video reads in the classic AHS font, before revealing that Season 13 would hit airwaves by Halloween 2026.

FOX/FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

While this is Grande’s first turn on AHS, the show marks a reunion with Roberts and Lourd, with whom she starred on Murphy’s short-lived Fox comedy Scream Queens in 2015. Plus, she’ll be reuniting with Peters, after he played her forgotten love interest in her “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” music video last March.

Ariana’s Growing Acting Resumé

After earning an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her acclaimed performance as Glinda in Wicked, Grande’s star has only risen in the acting world. After Wicked: For Good hits theaters in November, she will next star in Focker-in-Law, the fourth film in Ben Stiller’s Meet the Parents franchise, alongside Robert de Niro, Owen Wilson, and Blythe Danner.

Prior to the AHS announcement, the actor-singer wrapped filming on Focker-in-Law and shared an Instagram slideshow to commemorate her time on set. “These past few months have been so, so unimaginably special,” she wrote. “I love my Fockers, and i love my Byrnes… so, so very much. i will miss this bunch terribly. see you next November!”

However, Grande hasn’t forgotten about her music career. In fact, she’ll be hitting the road next June on the Eternal Sunshine Tour, marking her first tour in seven years and her first time performing her 2024 album live.