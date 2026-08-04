Ariana Grande has something to get off her chest. The singer addressed recent reports that she would take a career hiatus following the conclusion of her Eternal Sunshine Tour, amid increased public scrutiny of her appearance propelled by the release of her new album, petal.

During her Aug. 3 show in Chicago, Grande said she “wanted to speak to my fans directly” and “clear the air” in regard to her decision. “Sometimes when a story comes out that’s not directly from me, things can be a little blown out of proportion,” she began, reading from her phone. “It means a lot to me to let you know how I’m feeling and not let the world project.”

Grande clarified that her upcoming hiatus has been long in the making. “The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing,” she said. “It is something that I have decided, a plan that I had quietly made a long time ago, and it’s a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place.”

The day prior, Grande’s rep told People that she “will be taking a step back from visibility” after her tour, as criticism of her appearance grew. “She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny,” they said. As a result, she will no longer star in Sunday in the Park with George on the West End in 2027.



Katia Temkin

While Grande didn’t directly address the discourse, she outlined some reasons for the hiatus. “Multiple things can be true at the same time,” she said. “Boundaries can need to be set. Human beings can need a break sometimes. And also, this can be, and will continue to be, the greatest experience of my professional and creative life.”

She went on to address fans’ concerns that negativity was “ruining” her Petal release week. “I just have to say that could not be more the f*ck opposite,” she said to loud cheers from the crowd. “I love you, and this is what I will always take with me and carry with me because the rest of that sh*t is not mine to carry, so I don’t carry it.”

Grande concluded her speech by sharing her love and gratitude for fans. “This tour has been the most healing, beautiful, corrective, magnificent, special experience of my life,” she said. “And so has putting out Petal. It’s been extraordinary, and I just needed you to know. I wish that words were enough to articulate just how much I love you all and how much you mean to me.”