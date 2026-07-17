You can take Ariana Grande out of Glinda’s bubble from Wicked, but you can’t take Glinda out of the pop star. “It’s good to see us, isn’t it?” the singer asks her crowd at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on July 14, just one song into the Eternal Sunshine Tour, delivering one of her most earnest Wicked lines as if she never took off the Good Witch’s pink ballgowns.

Grande infuses her theater kid roots with her storied pop legacy on her Eternal Sunshine Tour, her first trek in nearly seven years. A lot has happened since she last hit the road. She released two Grammy-nominated albums (with another on the way): 2020’s Positions, which led to her marriage, and 2024’s Eternal Sunshine, inspired by her divorce and finding love again while filming Wicked. Oh, and in the midst of this chaos, she earned an Oscar nomination for the musical film.

On the Eternal Sunshine Tour, Grande navigates those peaks and valleys by taking her album’s concept of erasing painful memories and turning it into a visually stunning narrative that explores her entire career and lets her heal in the process. It’s not only her most dazzling show to date, but her most cathartic. And the singer does it by embracing all parts of herself: the pop diva, the R&B crooner, and the theater kid who longed to star on Broadway.

Read on for the best — and most Glinda-coded — moments from the Eternal Sunshine Tour.

“Yes, And?”

@katiatemkin

Like a true musical theater nerd, Grande amped up the drama before her entrance, starting with a 15-minute countdown with projections of her and her dancers in starting position, then building anticipation with the intro of “yes, and?” But once that ’90s house beat hit, Grande fired on all cylinders, delivering immense vocal runs, pitch-perfect voguing, and the first defiant sing-along of the night, setting the tone for what was to come.

Ariana’s Acapella Moment

Julian Dakdouk

After a rather spicy first act, Grande provided our first emotional catharsis of the night by singing the bridge of Eternal Sunshine’s title track completely acapella, asking the audience to quiet down so she could loop her voice into a heavenly intro. It sounded like a spell that Glinda could eventually master in Wicked.

The Celestial Dance Party

@katiatemkin

Grande transformed her abandoned house into a woods-y sanctuary for her third act, singing some of her warmest tracks (yes, including “Warm”). But after thunder clapped before her Lady Gaga collab “Rain On Me,” she turned the forest into a beautiful nightclub for an unexpectedly purifying dance party. When she does those harmonies for “Break Free,” it feels like church.

Watching The Wizard Of Oz

@katiatemkin

Grande couldn’t reflect on her career thus far without rewatching the start of her Wicked journey. During one of the key visual moments, she looks back at past versions of herself, but most importantly, her child self watching The Wizard of Oz and discovering her love for music and theater.

Literal Ascension

@katiatemkin

Theater isn’t complete without a grand finale, and Grande’s show ending put most Broadway shows to shame (not you, Wicked). She took her last song “supernatural” quite literally, being “abducted” and ascending above the audience while nailing a heavenly vocal run, then disappearing into her “spaceship” without even uttering a goodbye. Now that’s how you leave fans wanting more.