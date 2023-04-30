Ariana Madix Got Caught On Camera Reacting To A “Scandoval” Joke At The WHCD

Scandoval is officially on the President’s radar. During the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 29, host Roy Wood Jr. observed that “scandals have been devouring careers this year,” while taking aim at Tucker Carlson’s firing from Fox News. And, yes, that’s apparently as true on the Beltway as it is in Beverly Hills. “Tucker got caught up. Got caught up like that dude from Vanderpump Rules,” the Daily Show personality joked, referencing the reality TV bombshell that Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with their Bravo co-star Raquel Leviss.

President Joe Biden wasn’t the only one listening, though: Madix was at the WHCD, and a livestream camera caught her reaction to the mention of her ex. Though the Bravo star — who attended the Washington, D.C. event with fellow Vanderpump Rules cast members Lisa Vanderpump and Lala Kent — appeared to be stunned by the mention, she kept her sense of humor. As the joke continued, Madix even tried to cover her face to conceal her laughter.

“I don’t know what Vanderpump Rules is about, I’ve watched it a couple of times. My friends told me it’s like BMF but for white people. Or is that Succession?” Wood added, citing the Starz and HBO TV dramas. “No, Succession is Power for white people. No, Tucker Carlson is Power for white people. No, that’s white power — you know what, never mind.” Seeming to take the roast in stride, Madix, who attended the WHCD as the Daily Mail’s guest, also reposted the clip from Woods bit to her Instagram Stories. (Even Powerverse executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson shared Wood’s joke on IG.)

Speaking to Extra before the dinner, Madix gushed about touring the White House and meeting First Lady Jill Biden with “fairy godmother” LVP earlier in the day. “Seeing the Oval Office [was a] huge highlight, the cabinet room, that was really, really incredible,” Madix, whose late grandmother was a local politician, said, adding that she was “thrilled” to be at the WHCD. “Just being able to be there, the history that is there, all of the incredible moments over the years, seeing all of the First Lady portraits that Dr. Biden has worked so tirelessly to have displayed in the White House. I mean, that was really, really incredible.”

When the topic of the upcoming Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion came up, LVP chimed in teasing that “it’s gonna be very long” and could have stretched far beyond the maximum three-episode allotment. “There’s so much stuff that goes down,” Vanderpump shared, as Madix stood at her side. “It was a very complicated situation. We don’t want to talk about that tonight, but there was a lot of feelings that needed to be worked out. So, yes, you want to see the end of that story. I can’t say it’s the end of that story, maybe it’s just the beginning of another one. But it’s complicated.”

STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Only time will tell if they convinced POTUS to issue an emergency disaster declaration, though.