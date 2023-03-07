Going into Vanderpump Rules Season 10, fans knew the Bravo series would SURve plenty of drama. From Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s divorce aftermath to scandalous hookups and blowout arguments, the trailer teased exactly what viewers could expect. But nobody — including Bravo — could have predicted Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal with co-star Raquel Leviss that led to his split from girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix.

Producers didn’t want to wait until the Season 10 reunion to capture the fallout, though. “We have resumed filming on [Pump Rules] and this story will be unfolding on camera,” Bravo revealed in a March 6 Instagram post, showing James Kennedy — aka Raquel’s ex-fiancée — behind a slate with a “Scandoval” hashtag, on set and ready to film a new confessional.

That’s not to say Bravo execs aren’t also looking ahead to the end-of-season Pump Rules cast sitdown. “How many parts is too many parts for the [Pump Rules] reunion???” host Andy Cohen tweeted on March 3, prompting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and VPR boss Lisa Vanderpump to reply, “Ummm one…I’m not sure my heart is up to it.” But Andy had a solution, joking back, “You have time to get a pacemaker because I NEED YOU.”

Exactly how much time does LVP have, though? Here’s everything to know about the Pump Rules Season 10 reunion.

When Is The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion?

Pump Rules Season 9 consisted of 15 regular episodes, followed by a two-part reunion, which filmed on Dec. 3, 2021, in New York City and aired about two months later. Since Bravo resuming filming of Season 10 could throw off the production schedule, the reunion was likely slated to tape in late March or early April. Given past patterns, expect the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion to drop sometime around mid to late May 2023.

Andy offered more insight into when the reunion will film on the March 6 episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live. “There are about 10 more [episodes] to go until the reunion,” he explained. “Now, we’re shooting the reunion in about two weeks. This is a reunion that’s going to be… I’m girding my loins.”

Will The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion Address Sandoval & Raquel’s Cheating Scandal?

Because the network already revealed that they’re filming cast reactions to Sandoval and Raquel’s cheating scandal in real time, the drama is all but guaranteed to come up at the reunion — even though the cast has already had plenty to say on the matter. Among the Pump Rules stars who have been supporting Ariana both publicly and privately are: Katie, James, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, and Bravo alum (and Sandoval’s ex) Kristen Doute.

So far, neither Ariana nor Raquel has publicly commented on the reports. Still, Lala revealed on social media that Ariana gave her permission to “torch” Sandoval and Raquel — and she promised not to hold back either. Sandoval, for his part, issued an Instagram apology on March 4, asking fans to leave his family, friends, and Schwartz & Sandy’s employees and business partners out of the drama. After insisting that Schwartz — whom fans will see hooking up with Raquel during Season 10 — “only found out about this very recently” and “most definitely did not condone” his actions, Sandoval added, “I need some time to address everything else. Sorry for everything.”

What Happened Between Scheana & Raquel After WWHL?

Since the entire cast already seems to have jumped into the fray, Ariana likely won’t be the only one with a major bone to pick at the reunion — assuming that Sandoval and Raquel show up to defend themselves. Because Scheana had just filmed a joint appearance with Raquel on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen March 1 when she found out about the cheating, she reportedly already confronted her co-star. Though Raquel’s sister seemed to confirm that Scheana punched her in the face, several sources only described a “heated confrontation” when the two went to a New York City bar for drinks after WWHL.

“At one point in the night, Scheana lost Raquel and then found her outside of the bar on the phone with Ariana, who Scheana could hear was bawling,” an insider claimed to Page Six. “A heated confrontation ensued following the revelation. They went back to the hotel separately and haven’t seen each other nor spoken since.”

They’ll surely have plenty to discuss if they face each other again at the reunion taping, though.

This post will be updated as more Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion details become available.