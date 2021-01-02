And baby boy makes three! On Friday, Jan. 1, former Bachelor star Lauren Bushnell Lane shared new pregnancy updates, notably the fact that she and her country singer husband, Chris Lane, are expecting a son. "Sweet baby BOY, we cannot wait to meet you! I already love you so much!" Lauren wrote in an Instagram post, alongside a photo of her and Lane cuddled up while she holds her growing bump. "And yes Coopy definitely knows I’m pregnant," she added, referring to a snap of her showing their beloved dog sonogram photos.

In addition to the photos with Lane and Cooper, the blogger shared a video of the baby's sex reveal, in which the country singer hit a golf ball that then emitted a big puff of blue smoke. "The last video is from the day we found out what we were having. My family was in town and I’ve truly never seen Chris/my brothers so excited!" she wrote. Lane also shared the clip on his own Instagram account, captioning it simply, "Hello 2021 ..It’s a BOY," alongside a golfer emoji.

In early December, Lauren — who married Lane in October 2019 after about a year of dating — revealed that the two were expecting their first child together with a video of a sonogram. She described the news as "a dream," then added, "Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake. Holding your dads [sic] hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You." The singer shared the same video — set to his song, "Big, Big Plans," which was written for Lauren — on his own account, where he wrote that he hopes the baby "look[s] like your Mama."

"We've been trying for a while. So we're very, very excited. It almost doesn't feel real, but here we are!" Lane told Radio.com's Kelly Ford, adding that he was "secretly hoping for a boy," although he was just excited to become a father. "[This year has] given us a chance to kind of concentrate on this and not be exhausted from the road and all that kind of stuff. ... It gave us a chance to really try, and hallelujah thank the lord it worked out!"

Lauren also posted on her blog on Jan. 1, opening up about her struggles to conceive in the months before she learned she was pregnant. "Prior to dating Chris- I think it started in my mid 20’s- I had this worry that I would be unable to have children," she wrote. "I don’t know if anyone else has ever felt this but I imagine when it comes to any dream in life, it’s normal to fear that perhaps the one thing you feel is most a part of your purpose in life, might not happen for you. The kind of fear and anxiety that can run away with your joy and run fast."

Despite her worries, Lauren explained that Lane was "an eternal optimist," who kept her positive and "truly was my rock through the emotional rollercoaster of it all." The former Bachelor star learned that she was pregnant in September, writing that she just "had a weird feeling that I was pregnant," even though she wasn't showing yet, and she was finally able to let go of her anxiety. "My joy has only gotten deeper as it becomes more real and as I get further along in the pregnancy I feel more comfortable fully allowing myself to celebrate and connect with this baby boy."

Lauren concluded her post by mentioning "all the women out there who have experienced a much longer struggle ... and are dealing with infertility and pregnancy loss," and sharing a message of hope and support with them. "Pregnancy truly is a miracle and I’ll never take that for granted. ... So many women who are quietly struggling and I’m thinking about every single one of you. I pray for hope and peace for everyone reading this struggling," she wrote. "Miracles happen every single day."