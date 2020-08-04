Rachel Lindsay, Colton Underwood, & More React To Tayshia's Bachelorette Twist

It looks like everyone in Bachelor Nation is on board with the Bachelorette's big twist. Shortly after it was reported that the 29-year-old would replace Clare Crawley as the newest face of the franchise, Bachelor Nation shared support for Tayshia Adams becoming the new Bachelorette — including two of her exes, Colton Underwood and John Paul Jones. (Bustle reached out to ABC about the rumor that Clare was leaving the show with Tayshia taking over the lead, but did not receive an immediate response.)

On August 3, sources close to the production began reporting that both Tayshia and Clare would star in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. According to Deadline, Clare's exit will be incorporated into the storyline, as she reportedly fell in love with one of the contestants early on in the filming process, and decided to leave in order to avoid leading the other men on. As a result, Tayshia — who was rumored to be in the running for the Bachelorette role before Clare was announced back in March — will take over as the lead, and is reportedly filming in the same Palm Springs resort where Clare and her contestants have been quarantined for the past month.

While ABC and The Bachelor have not officially commented on the reports of Tayshia becoming the new Bachelorette, Clare herself reportedly briefly liked a tweet about the former phlebotomist taking over as the lead on August 2. In addition to that thumbs-up, plenty of other Bachelor alums have shared their excitement and support for Tayshia becoming the new Bachelorette, including ex Colton Underwood, who poked fun at their relationship on Twitter. "Congrats [Tayshia] — good luck and I hope you find yourself a better kisser," he wrote, along with a winking emoji.

Colton wasn't the only one of Tayshia's exes who shared their well wishes for her new TV journey; on August 3, John Paul Jones told Us Weekly that he was "happy" for her to be the new lead of the franchise. "I’m really happy and excited for her on this new journey,” JPJ — who dated Tayshia on the 2019 season of Bachelor in Paradise — told the outlet. "I hope she finds the love and happiness that she deserves."

Rachel Lindsay, who was the first Black lead in the Bachelor franchise, also shared her excitement about Tayshia becoming the second Black Bachelorette. "When I stepped in as Bachelorette, I wanted to pave a way for more diversity, for more people who look like me and who didn’t look like the typical lead. So to see another Bachelorette of color, I’m thrilled," Lindsay explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, adding that she was "so excited" to see her journey unfold onscreen. "I have been fighting for inclusion, and I‘ve said before that Tayshia would be an excellent Bachelorette, so I am more than happy to pass the torch."

In addition to celebrating Tayshia as the new Bachelorette, several members of Bachelor Nation poked fun at the fact that the upcoming season really will be the "most dramatic" one yet, thanks to this big twist. "The world: The Bachelor franchise is ridiculous you can’t find love in a month or 2!," Evan Bass wrote on Twitter, before adding, "Clare: Hold my beer."

"If this is true then this will for sure be the most dramatic season EVER !!" Mykenna Dorn, who appeared on Peter's season of The Bachelor, wrote on Twitter, referring to host Chris Harrison's frequent catch phrase. "Guess we’ll all have to tune in to see how this one goes down. I hope both Clare and Tayshia leave happy and in love !!"