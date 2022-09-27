A little more than 20 years ago, a new reality dating show called The Bachelor premiered on ABC, and from the moment it debuted, it was a smashing success. The Bachelor has remained a rating favorite ever since, and it is so popular, it has now produced more than half a dozen spin-offs, with some running for several seasons.

Every week during its run, millions of Americans turn on their TV to see the latest batch of contestants vie for a coveted rose from the person looking for love this time around. Quite a few of those taking part in the series have become tabloid staples and have gone on to find success in other fields, but none of them have been able to fill their bank accounts quite like longtime host Chris Harrison has throughout his 25 seasons as the shepherd of the show.

Harrison found himself embroiled in controversy in 2021 when he defended former contestant Rachael Kirkconnell in an interview after photos of her surfaced at a party that appeared to have themes revolving around plantations and perhaps even slavery. He attempted to stand up for her, claiming he was not “the woke police,” and his comments were met with widespread condemnation. A very short time after the interview, Harrison announced he was stepping back from the franchise, then later he revealed he would no longer host The Bachelor and its many connected series for good.

Since stepping down from his tenured role in the reality show, Harrison moved from Los Angeles to Texas in June 2021, Life & Style reports. Harrison also got engaged to Entertainment Tonight host Lauren Zima in October 2021. The pair had been dating since 2018, and a wedding date has yet to be revealed. He joked that he needs to start planning his own wedding in September, despite attending so many lately — including Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland’s August wedding.

Harrison is also experiencing life as an empty nester. The former host moved both of his kids, Joshua (who turned 21 in September) and Taylor, into college this year. Aside from these personal milestones, it appears that the former host has not booked any future hosting gigs or any other work for that matter.

At this point in his career, Harrison may or may not have other offers, but nobody needs to worry about how he’ll manage to pay the bills, as he has earned an impressive sum throughout his many years hosting one of the most beloved reality shows of all time.

5 Ways Chris Harrison Makes His Millions

1. The Bachelor

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Since The Bachelor features an entirely new cast every season, it’s important that there be at least one element that remains the same throughout the franchise, and since the beginning, that one thing has been Harrison. He has made himself the face of the brand, and that makes his face (and personality, of course) very valuable.

Celebrity Net Worth noted that he took home $8 million a year in salary as Bachelor host. According to Men’s Health, he made $60,000 per episode of the franchise. That’s a sizable figure, but it’s definitely worth paying for ABC, as he’s the only major player in front of the camera making that type of sum. In some of the biggest dramas and sitcoms, there can be several actors who take home several hundred thousand dollars per episode, so even at his rate, The Bachelor was still a financial win for the network.

Considering the fact that Harrison hosted 25 seasons of The Bachelor, it’s easy to understand how his net worth has grown as large as it has throughout the years.

2. Bachelor Spin-Offs

As if hosting one of the most successful shows on TV wasn’t enough, Harrison also anchored many of the brand’s spin-off series, some of which ran for several seasons on their own. In addition to The Bachelor, Harrison also hosted The Bachelorette, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, Bachelor in Paradise, The Bachelor Winter Games, and many others. His fee per episode may have differed from one program to another, but he was certainly paid well for each appearance.

3. Acting & Guest Hosting

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In addition to his work with The Bachelor, Harrison has also guest-starred on a number of shows, such as Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Hot in Cleveland, and Single Parents. He showed off his versatile hosting prowess on other game shows and programs like Entertainment Tonight, Live with Kelly and Ryan, The View, Hollywood 411, and HGTV’s Designers' Challenge, to name just a few. He took part in red carpet events for the Emmys and the American Music Awards as well, all of which also likely paid him handsomely.

4. Writing

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Harrison has also published one novel, a romantic story titled The Perfect Letter, though any money earned from the release, which wasn’t a bestseller, probably didn’t compare to what he brought in from his time on TV.

5. Ending His Contract

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Already a multi-millionaire, it appears that Harrison was actually bought out of his contract with ABC after the controversy. Deadline reports that in exchange for signing off and staying quiet, the former host could have received a “mid-range eight-figure payoff.” Yahoo points out that phrase could be worth between $40 million and $70 million, an enormous sum to walk away.

What Is Chris Harrison’s Net Worth?

Celebrity Net Worth places his current net worth at $25 million, which is astounding for someone like Harrison, and while that may sound like a lot of money for someone who only hosts, he has absolutely left his mark on The Bachelor, and it won’t be the same without him.