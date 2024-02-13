With all the drama brewing on Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season, it’s easy to miss some of the connections being built in the background — like the one between Joey and Kelsey Anderson.

The 25-year-old from New Orleans presented Joey with a voodoo doll in his image on Night 1, playfully suggesting that magic could bring the pair together. And maybe she was right? As the season progresses, it seems increasingly possible that Joey and Kelsey A. are together after The Bachelor.

Their Sweet Interactions

The pair have shared some adorable moments so far. When Kelsey was asked at the ASKN talent show in Week 3 what she’d do if she were stuck in an elevator with Joey, she simply suggested they’d “make some new memories.” The answer had the bachelor blushing.

“I’m just so excited about you, Kelsey,” he said during a private chat later. “I’ll say it time and time again. Like, there’s just something here that I almost can’t describe, but it feels so right.”

In Week 4, they had another romantic moment, with Joey hinting that he’d singled Kelsey out from the rest of his contestants. “With that many girls ... I felt like I couldn’t stop focusing on you the entire time,” he said of their group date in Malta.

Disney/John Fleenor

Obviously, it's not a great thing to hear if you were one of the other women, but for Kelsey, it seemed like a meaningful step in the right direction.

Social Media Sleuthing

Looking for clues about Joey and Kelsey’s relationship status on social media? Kaity Biggar, Ariel Frenkel, and other alums from Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season recently watched Week 4 together and shared their front-runners in an Instagram Q&A on Ariel’s account.

Kaity mentioned Kelsey as a standout and gave the New Orleans native a shoutout on her own Instagram, saying she was “obsessed” with her and Joey’s cocktail party kiss.

Dissecting Bachelor Nation alums’ opinions on contestants isn’t a foolproof method for uncovering spoilers. But they have been through this process, and perhaps they can pick up on patterns regular viewers can’t. (During Zach’s season, for example, Joe Amabile correctly predicted Charity Lawson would go far.)

Yes, There Are Spoilers About Joey & Kelsey A.

If you’ve read this far, you probably don’t mind seeing what Reality Steve has to say about Joey and Kelsey’s relationship after The Bachelor. But just in case, potential spoilers ahead!

Disney/John Fleenor

According to Reality Steve, Kelsey sticks around for most of Joey’s season, making it to Fantasy Suites, but ultimately not securing Joey’s final rose.

If Kelsey is the runner-up, that could explain that sneak peek of Joey crying on a beach in Mexico as a car drives away from him. However, it’s worth noting that there’s been some speculation among viewers about whether or not Reality Steve’s spoiler is correct.

Joey has been vocal about his season having an unexpected ending, telling Decider it’s “something that hasn’t happened before.” Maybe the outcome of this season isn’t as straightforward as a final rose and proposal.