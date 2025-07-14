It can be tricky to navigate a breakup when you and your ex run in the same circles, especially if one of those circles is Bachelor Nation, and you’re both competing on Bachelor in Paradise. But such is the case for Season 10 singles Susie Evans and Justin Glaze, who come face to face in a teaser for the show’s July 14 episode.

Susie & Justin’s Dating Timeline

While Susie and Justin are both members of Bachelor Nation, they never met on screen: Susie competed on Clayton Echard’s Bachelor season and dated him after the show, but they ultimately parted ways. Justin looked for love on Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season as well as Bachelor in Paradise, but didn’t secure a final rose either time.

So, where does Susie and Justin’s relationship history begin? As the pair previously told E!, they met in November 2022 after Justin enlisted Susie’s videography services for a work project. They developed a close friendship from there, though this being Bachelor Nation, they often fielded speculation that there was something more romantic going on.

“I’m not gonna say I haven’t thought about it. I’ve looked at his lips before,” Susie said in a joint appearance with Justin on Bachelor Happy Hour in December 2023. She added that Justin was the reason they never took things to that level, with him explaining: “It’s a huge risk, right? We have had this conversation. Because we are such good friends, and I love and appreciate Susie so much in my life that she’s not just a casual hookup. If we were to cross that line, there’s gotta be longevity to it.”

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Justin added that it was “scary” to think that if things didn’t work out, they could lose their friendship. However, they decided to take the leap anyway and confirmed they were dating in January 2024. They were “messing around with each other a little flirtatiously per usual,” Justin told E!, and Susie told him to stop playing around — so he did. “We had a really nice conversation, and I kinda just went for it.”

A “Painful” Update

However, by the following August, Susie and Justin broke up. As Justin shared on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s Almost Famous podcast, the exes were still on “great terms” and had “a ton of love for each other.” Susie echoed during a separate appearance, “We love each other so freaking much, to the point where it’s painful for both of us.”

It will be interesting to see how the amicable exes’ dynamic plays out in Paradise.