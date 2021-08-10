Katie Has Picked Her Final Rose Winner On The Bachelorette

Katie’s season of The Bachelorette has had its fair share of crushing eliminations — both from Katie and her contestants alike. Not one, but two men self-eliminated in the weeks leading up to her finale, leaving Katie with only two options: Justin or Blake. In the end, her heart led her to Blake, and she sent Justin home in the Aug. 9 finale.

Obviously both Blake and Justin were shocked upon hearing that Greg had left the show on his own accord. Greg actually loomed large over the beginning of Episode 10, which aired August 9. During Katie’s one-on-one date with Blake, it was clear how much Greg’s departure had effected her. In fact, her reaction to Greg leaving dominated their conversation clearly showing that Katie had been conflicted about continuing with the show at all. Regardless, Blake and Katie needed up exchanging ‘I love you’s’. The reason that was such a big deal is because Katie reiterated in Episode 10, which aired August 9, that she would only say “I love you,” to one man, and that man was Blake, spelling what was essentially the end for Justin.

In the lead up to Justin’s date, he told the cameras “I’m not sure what to expect, but whatever it is I’m sure I’ll have a blast,” adding, “I love Katie,” and “I’m ready to take that next step with her.” Upon reuniting, the two embraced before Katie immediately and sombrely asked Justin to talk, which is typically never a good thing. Katie then explained to Justin that despite her desires to leave, she ultimately felt she needed to stay. However, she quickly informed Justin that her heart now belonged with Blake. She explained that there was no sense in continuing to date, and prolong what would simply be a charade, given her love for Blake.

Justin went on to tell Katie,“I think the world of you. I think everything that I’ve said to you is %100 true. I just hope you know how special you are, and what you bring to the table, and what he has in you, and he doesn’t take you for granted.” It was a quick conversation, but an amicable one. By the end, the two were standing outside of an SUV prepped to take Justin away, exchanging best wishes to one another.

Once in the car Justin told the cameras about how he was “picturing how great today was going to be and picturing a life together, and this is it.” Tearfully, he added, “you don’t want it to end, it’s hard. It hurts, man, I gave this everything.” Once alone, Katie revealed that she thought “Justin is an amazing man, and I never want to hurt him, but saying goodbye to him today definitely caused him pain”

Justin would then join Tayshia and Kaitlyn on After The Final rose. He discussed the pain of his elimination that seemed to still persist. “Hurts just as much now as it did then,” he said. He would go on to state “Katie knows how hard it was for me to get to that place for me to open up and be vulnerable. When you get to that point where you’re seriously considering proposing to somebody, you have a lot of love for that person.” As upset as he seemed, he certainly understood Katie’s ultimate decision, stating “I always told her to follow her heart, and “I can’t tell you to make the decision that’s best for you and then be upset when it’s not me.”

During his conversation with Tayshia and Kaitlyn he disclosed his dubious feelings about his actual standing on the show. He detailed how it would have been “huge” for him to have actually been given a rose, instead of just continuing along with the process because several other men had dropped out. He added, “No one wants to feel like they weren’t good enough,” asking “Am I kind of just here by default at this point?”

Near the end of Justin’s interview he disclosed that he didn’t entirely feel like Katie gave him a fair shot, however, once Katie came out to join him on After The Final Rose, the two seemed as amiable as ever. Katie did her best to quell Justin’s concerns about her feelings for him during the season, and Justin went on to tell her “My parents have seen a clear difference in who I am, and I never expected that, so, thank you.”

Gone but not forgotten, Justin’s tenure on this season ended with a delightful montage of his facial reactions, which, if you need some more Justin in your life, are all available right here.