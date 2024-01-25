Bachelor Nation’s Susie Evans & Justin Glaze Finally Confirmed They’re Dating

Bachelor Nation’s worst-kept secret is now out in the open. After months of speculation, former Bachelor winner Susie Evans and Bachelor in Paradise alum Justin Glaze confirmed they’re an item.

“Justin is my boyfriend,” Susie said in a joint interview with E! on Jan. 24. “We're dating.” In fact, they’ve been dating for even longer than fans thought.

The couple shared how they got together, explaining that Justin slid into Susie’s DMs when he needed a videographer in November 2022, after she split from Bachelor Clayton Echard. They later moved to Los Angeles, but their relationship stayed platonic. “Justin dated people, I dated people,” she said. “So the narrative of us being truly just friends was true.”

However, fans noticed their connection at that time. When asked if she and Justin would ever leave the friend zone on Instagram, she said, “I keep trying.” It wasn’t until October 2023 that they became more than friends, when a night out ended with a flirty 7-Eleven run (yes, that’s apparently a thing).

“I was like, ‘Oh, this tone seems a little bit different,’” he recalled. When they went back to his house, the two told each other how they really felt and shared their first kiss.

Susie Evans and Justin Glaze attend the Young Hollywood Prom in support of Mean Girls on January 4, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"We had a really nice conversation, and I kinda just went for it,” he said. “I was like, ‘Hey listen, I don't know where you stand on our friendship or relationship. Obviously, I respect you so much, and I appreciate our friendship. But I'd be lying if I [said I] haven't thought about if there is potential for more than a friendship just given the natural chemistry that we had as friends.’”

In recent months, Susie and Justin have made multiple public appearances, attending the KIIS FM Jingle Ball and a Mean Girls screening together. There were also some flirty (sponsored) Instagram posts, which all but confirmed the two were dating. However, they still kept it quiet from their friend group, not wanting to disrupt the dynamic.

Justin Glaze on Bachelor in Paradise. Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

"We've always wanted to just kind of protect our privacy, which sounds funny to say because we went on the show where our romantic connections are far from private," he said. “But we wanted to just protect our peace, and control our narrative and not put any pressure on our relationship.”

Now, the two are proud to share their happiness with the world. “He's really shown up and been so supportive, and I've never had someone be there for me like that,” Susie said.