After ABC announced its fall schedule earlier this year, fans made peace with the fact that there wouldn’t be any Bachelor in Paradise in 2024. The network never explained the fate of the (literally) steamy dating series — so while it wasn’t officially canceled, things weren’t looking good for Bachelor Nation’s summer spinoff.

But like a rogue wave crashing down on your sandy makeout session, the show has made a sudden, splashy return. Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 will premiere in 2025, ABC announced on July 10.

Paradise (Almost) Lost

So far, the show hasn’t shared any specifics — just a photo with Paradise’s return year etched in the sand. “We’re heading back to the beach in 2025!” ABC captioned the post, alongside a palm tree emoji.

This might not seem like a huge update if you’re just a casual Bachelor Nation viewer. But if you’ve been keeping a close eye on the status of Bachelor in Paradise, you know its renewal was far from guaranteed.

For starters, the show’s latest installment was full of rocky romances. Within days of the Season 9 finale, all of its remaining couples had broken up.

Rumors swirled that the show had been postponed (or, worse, canceled) as viewership numbers paled in comparison to past seasons — and to the franchise’s newest juggernaut, The Golden Bachelor.

John Fleenor/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

But, of course, Bachelor in Paradise is all about second chances. Singles who don’t find love on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette head to the beaches of Mexico to meet someone new and try again! So it’s fitting that the show itself is returning when all hope seemed lost.

So, Who’s Going To The Beach?

With all that being said, who will be part of the Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 cast? The production timeline is unknown for the time being, but it certainly doesn’t hurt to start speculating about who will visit the beach.

Several women from Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season previously told Bustle they would be interested in the opportunity, including Madina Alam. “Your girl’s desperate, so, we’ll try anything at this point,” she joked back in March.

Maria Georgas also signaled her interest — though her dad, Nick, was not necessarily a fan of the idea. “She may say, ‘You know what, Dad, I’m going to do it,’ but that’s the only thing that I really did say ‘no’ to,” he said on an April episode of the BachMakers podcast.

Disney/Jan Thijs

Several recent franchise alums celebrated the return of Paradise in ABC’s Instagram comments — including Kelsey Toussant, who commented, “👀 Oouiiee!” and Jessica “Jess” Edwards, who simply shared a GIF of a child excitedly running on the beach and falling into a hole. (There is, perhaps, no better encapsulation of the chaos that is Paradise.) Lexi Young replied with a surprised, “Oh!” and Lea Cayanan said she was “peeping 👁️👄👁️.”