With so many intersecting connections in bloom, Bachelor in Paradise rose ceremonies are a special kind of stressful. But rather than stick around and wait for Jesse Palmer to give his dreaded “final rose tonight” warning, one fan-favorite contestant opted to exit on her own terms. Here’s why Jill Chin left Bachelor in Paradise Week 5 — and where she is after filming.

Jill’s Second Trip To Paradise

As you may remember, Jill has been through a Bachelor in Paradise love triangle before. While her first trip to the beach in Season 8 didn’t end in a lasting relationship, she hoped Season 10 would be different.

However, as a late arrival, she didn’t have time to forge a strong connection. While she went on a date with Sean McLaughlin, she was disheartened to see him spending time with Week 5 newcomer Allyshia Gupta. “I’m just, like, third-wheeling, and I’m over it,” she said, leaving the group performance activity in tears.

“You never want to be the girl that’s like, You’re such a catch. How are you single? Girl, if I knew,” Jill explained, adding that she was “losing [her] sparkle” in Paradise.

She later told Sean she’d do him a “huge solid” by sending herself home. “I think you know we’re not gonna get married. And I have been the third, fourth, fifth, tenth wheel the entire time I’ve been here — and I don’t want to feel like that anymore,” she said.

Jill ended her second trip to Paradise by saying she didn’t want to change herself to attract a partner. “I can’t make people appreciate me, and I’m sick of trying to convince them to. There’s only one thing to do, and that’s to sign off. I could be desired elsewhere,” she said.

A Hopeful Outlook

So, what is Jill up to today? According to her Instagram, the Rhode Island-based architectural historian’s summer took a positive turn after Paradise. As she captioned a recent post of a boat day, “There is so much happening and I love summer and my life that’s all BYE !!!!”

And even though Paradise didn’t end the way she hoped it would, Jill’s decision to leave in Week 5 proved her resolve to stay true to herself. “You can find love everywhere but it’s not always for you,” she recently wrote in a BachelorNation.com questionnaire. “You have to have a strong sense of self and trust in your morals and beliefs. Knowing oneself will lead you to your other half.”