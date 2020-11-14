The fantasy suite can now be a Bachelor Nation reality: Villa de la Vina, aka the iconic Bachelor Mansion, is now available to rent on Airbnb. For a cool price of about $6,000 per night, visitors can book the entire 200-year-old Mediterranean-style revival house where Bachelor and Bachelorette history has been made since Brad Womack fronted the reality series in 2007. Much like the ABC show, however, there are some strict rules everyone must follow upon entering the 10-acre property nestled in Malibu's Santa Monica Mountains.

For starters, although the seven-bedroom, eight-bath home can accommodate at least 13 guests, don't plan on recreating a Bachelor-style cocktail party. The Airbnb listing stipulates that there can be absolutely no parties, filming, professional photography, or gatherings. "If this rule is not followed you will be shut down immediately and the police will be called for trespassing," the owner noted. "Anyone who is not originally communicated to be on property will be immediately told to leave by ownership and subject to fines."

Among the other house rules: no loud music outside after 9 p.m., no smoking inside or near the Agoura Hills home (there's a $1,500 minimum fee for "evidence of smoking" on the property), no climbing on archways in the pool, no touching landscaping lights or sprinklers, and the furniture and pool table cannot be moved "under any circumstances." One plus: Pets under 25 pounds are allowed.

This isn't the first time Villa de la Vina has been open to the public, however. As of last December, the Bachelor Mansion could be booked for weddings — and Chris Harrison could even serve as the officiant. As fans are well aware, the Bachelor host (who's been ordained through the Universal Life Church since 2012) has officiated weddings for Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham, as well as now-exes Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson. Rentals aren't limited to weddings, either; corporate conferences, seminars, team building workshops, and other similar events are among its recommended uses.

In 2017, Us Weekly published an interview with Marshall Haradan, then-owner of the manse, which was almost destroyed in the 2018 California wildfires. He revealed to the magazine that he and his family actually lived there year-round, save for the approximately 42 days twice a year that production put them up in a hotel. "You’ll come back in and put stuff together, and it’s like, 'Oh, that just happened right here,'" Haradan said, citing Jillian Harris' racy hot dog-themed discussion with Jason Mesnick in The Bachelor Season 13.

Now, fans can make their own memories — hopefully all for the right reasons, of course.