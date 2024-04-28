Two runner-up finishes on The Bachelorette, a trip to Paradise, and a season as the Bachelor ended without a wedding ring for Nick Viall. He finally found his forever person outside of Bachelor Nation when he began dating Natalie Joy in 2020. Now, the couple is officially married, and they shared their gorgeous Georgia wedding photos with fans.

Tying The Knot

Viall and Joy’s wedding was a whole weekend affair in Georgia, where Joy’s family has a 300-acre farm, per People. They got the party started on April 26 with a welcome bash that Viall said “was giving love and country chic” in an Instagram post afterward. There were bolo ties, barbecue, cornhole, and even a mechanical bull.

It all led up to their nuptials the following day. Viall and Joy got married on her family’s property on April 27. She told People the black-tie ceremony’s vibe was “very ethereal, very romantic, with flowers everywhere,” while Viall called it “kind of like a Vogue on the farm” feel.

Fans got to see for themselves when Viall and Joy shared photos on April 28. “Husband and wife,” Viall wrote as the post’s straight-to-the-point caption. They posed with their 2-month-old daughter, River Rose, in some of the photos, and other snaps showed a pair of horses and their elaborate floral wedding arch. Red roses à la The Bachelor did not appear to be part of their aesthetic.

Though Joy doesn’t come from Bachelor Nation, there were plenty of others in attendance who have been part of the long-lasting reality franchise. Among their guests were Ben Higgins, Jared Haibon, and Ashley Iaconetti, plus Victoria Fuller was one of the bridesmaids, People reports. Joy also had another famous bridesmaid in Jojo Siwa.

“The Best Part Of Life”

Viall and Joy didn’t meet through any of their famous friends. He divulged the story on his podcast, The Viall Files, in 2021, saying she slid into his DMs and it was “very romantic,” per Us Weekly. At first, they were just “hanging out,” so when she wanted to date and he wasn’t sure, he recalled her going off to “do [her] thing.” Soon, however, he realized “exactly what [he’d] be missing” if he let her go.

The two have been together since, and they welcomed River in February. Days after she was born, Viall posted on Instagram that they were starting “the best part of life.” Not long thereafter, he and Joy shared their birth story on his podcast, The Viall Files, on Feb. 22, and he got emotional recalling the experience, particularly when he remembered how his voice soothed River in the hospital.

With their wedding behind them, fans will have to wait and see what new adventures await the happy couple.