Nick Viall Is Expecting His First Baby With Fiancée Natalie Joy

It’s been a busy summer for Bachelor Nation relationship updates: from Gabby Windey coming out and dating Robby Hoffman, to Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick ending their engagement. And on Aug. 8, Nick Viall and his fiancée Natalie Joy shared their own major news: The couple is expecting their first child.

In Nick and Natalie’s pregnancy announcement, posted to both of their Instagram accounts, they shared a black-and-white maternity photoshoot and a sonogram snap. “Our biggest dream came true 🤍,” they wrote.

The couple also took to their respective stories to celebrate the baby news. “Being a dad is going to be so cool,” Nick wrote. “Greatest dream come true of my life.” In another update, he wrote that “[their] baby will be so beautiful... and obviously humble.”

Naturally, many members of Bachelor Nation sent Nick and Natalie well wishes. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon — who met on Bachelor in Paradise and welcomed their own child last year — showed their love in the comments. “So so excited! We love you guys!” Ashley wrote, saying Nick and Natalie’s baby was already “so lucky.”

“Feel like I’ve been hiding this for centuries,” wrote Victoria Fuller.

Fellow Bachelor Nation dad-to-be Thomas Jacobs responded with a simple, “AHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!”

Nick famously looked for love on two seasons of The Bachelorette, one Bachelor in Paradise outing, and his own season of The Bachelor — but his relationship with Natalie started outside of Bachelor Nation entirely. They met after the surgical technologist slid into his DMs, he revealed to E! News, and officially debuted their relationship in early 2021. According to anniversary posts, though, they started dating in summer 2020. “I didn’t think it was possible to find someone who could stand beside me, and give me every ounce of encouragement and love as I put back together the most broken parts of myself,” Natalie wrote in one such post this July. “I finally feel whole.”

Nick and Natalie got engaged earlier this year. “For the rest of my life, it’s you,” they wrote at the time. However, it wasn’t always a given that they would end up together — as Nick recently revealed on The Squeeze podcast, he was “very self-conscious” about their age gap. (Today, Nick is 42, and Natalie is 24.) Ultimately, though, they decided to commit to a relationship. The pair also serve as pup parents to a dog named Jeff.