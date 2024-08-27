It’s hard to believe that summer is almost over, and with it, another season of The Bachelorette. But Jenn Tran’s journey wraps up with a three-hour finale on Sept. 3, and it won’t be an easy one to predict.

Here’s a recap of The Bachelorette finale spoilers, including whether Jenn gets engaged at the end of Season 21. Spoilers ahead!

Jenn & Her Front-Runners

To recap, Jenn’s Fantasy Suites showed that she’s not quite on the same page with her final few suitors. While Devin Strader told Jenn he loved her, she held back. “I have no question that he’d make a great partner at the end of this, and that he really is here for me,” she said in a confessional. “But the question is, am I going to be able to get there with Devin? And can I allow myself to do that with him?”

However, with fellow front-runner Marcus Shoberg, Jenn found herself on the other side of that conversation, declaring that she’s been in love with Marcus for some time now, even though he said he wasn’t there yet.

The mismatched connections make Jenn’s finale outcome quite a puzzle. In the latest teaser, Jenn hints at a shift in her heart. “Going into today, I thought I knew which way I wanted it to go,” she says in a voiceover. “And I woke up this morning with a totally different point of view on it.”

DISNEY/John Fleenor

Jenn also meets with her family, and a loved one notes her history of dating “emotionally unavailable” people and asks, “How long are you willing to wait?”

This seems to stick with Jenn, who agrees in a confessional that “nobody should have to wait around for somebody to love them.”

A Possible Path Forward

In the sneak peek, host Jesse Palmer also reiterates his claim that this season has an ending you won’t see coming. “No Bachelorette has ever ended her journey like this,” he says.

Many fans have theorized that Jenn’s first-of-its-kind finale might see her propose to her final rose recipient, not the other way around.

But does Jenn get engaged at all? According to Reality Steve, she reportedly got engaged to Devin in Hawaii. At the same time, the Bachelor Nation blogger and podcaster acknowledged that he “had it wrong” during the last Bachelor season, incorrectly reporting that Joey Graziadei got engaged to Daisy Kent instead of Kelsey Anderson, his actual final rose recipient.

So, if you want to take this spoiler with a grain of salt, that’s understandable.

DISNEY/John Fleenor

In the meantime, Jenn has said she’s “very happy” with how her season turned out.

“It’s definitely an ending that I didn’t see coming for myself. My family won’t see it coming, and I don’t think the viewers will see it coming too,” she recently told Glamour. “I’m excited for it all to unfold.”