A Bachelor Theory Predicts A Major Season Finale Twist

If you’re one of the Bachelor viewers who don’t mind spoilers, you probably have known who’s rumored to get Joey Graziadei’s final rose for a while now. (Potential spoilers ahead for The Bachelor.) Reality Steve, Bachelor Nation’s go-to blogger, reported back in November — right after filming wrapped — that Joey and Daisy Kent got engaged in Tulum, Mexico.

Given Joey and Daisy’s connection on The Bachelor so far, this rumor felt like a safe bet. But not every viewer bought into the leak — and even Reality Steve included a disclaimer in his initial report. “Obviously the finale won’t air until mid-March so who knows what can happen in the next four months,” he wrote last fall.

Potentially, a lot. According to sleuths on Reddit, Joey may actually be with Kelsey Anderson instead.

A “Safe House” Spoiler?

If you’ve gone deep on Bachelor spoilers before, you might already know the term “SHV,” or safe house visit. If not, it refers to a place where a lead and their final rose recipient can spend a few days together while their season airs, so they don’t give away their ending. (Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky has written about these visits, and sometimes they make it to air — like during Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco’s Bachelorette breakup.)

On Feb. 20, Redditor u/Sandbetweenhertoes posted screenshots of Joey and Kelsey’s separate social media posts that purportedly placed them at the same rental. Other users compiled the claims, pointing out features in the background of Kelsey and Joey’s videos that match up to the reported safe house location.

There Could Be A Twist Ahead

Though these clues are all unconfirmed, a relationship between Joey and Kelsey could potentially add some context to the season finale, which he’s described as something that “hasn’t happened before.” If Reality Steve’s claim that Joey and Daisy got engaged was correct, then perhaps something unexpected happened that led him to end up with Kelsey instead.

Relatedly, on the same day that the screenshots blew up on Reddit, Joey shared a clip of an Extra interview where he fielded theories about the mysterious conclusion to his season. Reality Steve also acknowledged the safe house claims in his Feb. 21 podcast episode.

“I’m looking over everything right now. So, those pictures, does it match up with what I’ve heard about the ending? It’s tough to say, because I need those details filled in,” the podcaster said, adding he would follow up when he had more answers.