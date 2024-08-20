A Prevailing Bachelorette Theory Just Got New Evidence

In the very first episode of Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette season, fans got a sneak peek at her final rose ceremony — where the Season 21 lead wears a white gown while telling someone, “I can’t let you propose to me.” There’s the trailer, too, where host Jesse Palmer informs Jenn that she’s about to do something “no Bachelorette has ever done” before.

Fans have naturally spent the entire season wondering what this first-of-its-kind conclusion might be, with the prevailing theory being that Jenn proposes to her final rose recipient. Now, a sneak peek for the Aug. 26 episode (the penultimate week in Jenn’s Bachelorette journey) might provide a clear picture of how that theoretical, game-changing proposal could come together. Spoilers ahead!

Devin Is Looking Ahead

During Hometowns, Devin Strader told Jenn that he loves her. However, she didn’t return the sentiment just yet.

In the teaser for Fantasy Suites, Devin continues to tell Jenn exactly where he’s at. “I would love to call you my fiancée, and I would love to call you my wife,” he says.

The sneak peek doesn’t show Jenn’s response to the statement, but it does tease a separate conversation between the pair — and emotions are running high. “I want to get to the end, but I don’t know how to get there with you,” Devin says.

DISNEY/John Fleenor

“I don’t know how to be what you need me to be,” Jenn replies — later asking the camera, “Am I doing something wrong?”

Further complicating matters is the fact that Jenn tells Marcus Shoberg she’s in love with him. If Jenn and Devin’s Fantasy Suites conflict is about her having strong feelings for someone else, then it could certainly hamper Devin’s faith in their future together.

Jenn Has The Power

Still, Devin is the reported winner of Jenn’s season, according to Reality Steve. If the Jenn proposal theory is true, then perhaps it’s a meaningful gesture to show Devin that she’s all in — a way of communicating that he’s her No. 1 choice, and not just the last man standing.

Interestingly, during an appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Devin shared his take on “ferocious love,” and it could provide a clue about his fate with Jenn.

DISNEY/John Fleenor

“I think ‘ferocious,’ in my mind, means leaving everything out there but putting your best intent with it,” he said. “Just because it’s a different approach doesn’t make it wrong.”

That last bit could certainly apply to, say, a role-reversing spin on the traditional Bachelorette proposal. Season 21’s tagline, “The power is in Jenn’s hands,” has long fueled the theory that Jenn proposes — but with the new context of Devin’s Fantasy Suites doubts, it would be an especially moving twist.