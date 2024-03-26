After a season filled with surprising spoilers and no shortage of conflict, Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor finale culminated with a drama-free proposal. “There is nothing difficult about choosing you, and I can’t wait another minute to tell you that I love you,” Joey told Kelsey Anderson during his heartfelt proposal on the shores of Tulum.

The pair revealed at After the Final Rose that their relationship had only strengthened since filming, and that they were eyeing a summer move to New York City. As for runner-up Daisy Kent, she and Joey ended on good terms. “I knew it was two people I really cared about, two people who really loved each other, and it was the best thing for all of us,” she said during the March 25 live special. “And I know that now.”

With all that said, it wasn’t a straightforward march to the final rose ceremony. In fact, no matter how spoiled you were, there was no predicting the exciting twists and tear-filled turns that abounded before and after Joey’s proposal.

Here’s a breakdown of the 10 most shocking moments from Joey’s Bachelor finale and After the Final Rose.

Daisy Sees The Signs

ABC

The first curveball of the evening happened during Joey and Daisy’s final date, during which he said his desire was for him and Daisy to “find true happiness, whether that’s with each other or just in general.”

Even if you didn’t think Daisy would get Joey’s final rose, hearing what he was implying was rough—and Daisy’s face said it all. The comment catalyzed a sequence of events that led to Daisy’s unforgettable Bachelor exit.

Knock Knock

ABC

On the morning of the final rose ceremony, there was a bit of TV trickery. Daisy told the camera, “I know what I need to do,” and knocked on a door, seemingly about to drop a bombshell on Joey. But alas, she was knocking on Kelsey’s door, looking to have a heart-to-heart with her castmate about the looming engagement.

The Carpool Reveal

ABC

Viewers didn’t actually get to see the end of Daisy and Kelsey’s conversation. So when the show cut to the women driving to the final rose ceremony, then panned to reveal they were in the same car, it was a thrilling moment — proof that they’d come to a unique understanding about how the day was about to go down.

“You’re Not Going To Choose Me”

Disney/John Fleenor

Once at the ceremony, Daisy didn’t wait for Joey to end things. Rather, she took matters into her own hands. “I do love you,” she said. “But the thing is… you’re not going to choose me.” The confident goodbye quickly cemented itself as one of the most surprising Bachelor exits, not because it happened, but how it happened.

Daisy & Kelsey’s Sweet Goodbye

ABC

Fans might have differing opinions about Daisy involving Kelsey in her rose ceremony twist, but it did lead to an undeniably sweet embrace between the women. “I know your mom’s going to be looking down on this moment,” she told Kelsey, both in tears. “And she’s going to be so happy and so proud of you, OK?”

Getting engaged on The Bachelor is typically a solo process. Unlike in real life, where you might have loved ones waiting to celebrate with you, contestants have to walk up to the final rose ceremony by themselves. So, for Kelsey to have a friendly face there to wish her well was moving for her and viewers.

The Daisy Decor

Disney/John Fleenor

The flowers on the table switched from roses to daisies when Daisy opened up about her post-Bachelor plans — a subtle but surprising nod to Joey’s runner-up.

The Bachelorette Tease

Disney/John Fleenor

Speaking of those plans... It was a major twist that Daisy wasn’t named the next Bachelorette, as she was theorized to be. But it was even more shocking to see Jesse Palmer bring her out on stage to explain why she didn’t want the role, leading many viewers to be confused at the unusual segment. But all became clear as Daisy explained she was “not ready” to take on the lead role, and wanted to instead focus on her health and happiness.

Jenn Makes History

Disney/John Fleenor

In the evening’s most exciting twist, Jenn Tran was named the next Bachelorette. As @bachelordata on Instagram noted in a recent post, only 16% of leads in the last 15 years were eliminated before Hometowns, so this was a true surprise. Jenn will be the first Asian American woman to helm The Bachelorette, making this a significant moment in franchise history.

All The Good Vibes

Disney/John Fleenor

As @bachbitch1 noted on X (formerly Twitter), Joey ended the season on good terms with everyone — which is pretty shocking, as far as finales go. “This man didn’t have ONE single woman mad at him… UNPRECEDENTED,” they wrote.

Joey’s Hollywood Era

ABC

Speaking of Joey, the finale broadcast teased a first look at his upcoming appearance on 9-1-1 — proving the tennis pro can act, too!