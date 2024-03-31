Another Bachelor journey recently ended, so naturally that means another Bachelorette journey is kicking off. Though it looked like Season 28 runner-up Daisy Kent was the front-runner to be named the next Bachelorette, producers threw a curveball in the “After the Final Rose” episode on March 25. Fellow contestant Jenn Tran landed the gig, and she’s still in disbelief about the history-making opportunity.

A Special Moment

Tran’s casting makes her the first Asian American lead in the franchise’s 22-year history. The enormity of that fact isn’t lost on her. Two days after she was announced as the newest Bachelorette, she opened up about embarking on the journey on Instagram.

“WHAT A DREAM,” she began. “I can not begin to explain how grateful I am and how surreal this all feels. I’d like to thank my friends and family for supporting me through my journey to this point. Without them, I would not have the strength and courage to do any of this.”

Tran went on to specifically discuss “how much this moment means” to her as an Asian American. “Growing up I never got to see anyone who looked like me lead their own love story on TV,” she wrote. “To be able to inspire a generation of people to be proud of their culture is something I’m so grateful for. This opportunity to find love as the Bachelorette is so much bigger than myself and I am embracing that whole heartedly.”

Main Character Energy

Her Instagram post built on what she previously expressed in her “After the Final Rose” interview. “Now, to be here today, sitting in this position, being like, I am going to lead my own love story. I am going to be the main character in my story — I just can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring, and how many lives I’m changing,” Tran said then.

Her love story is set to be a unique one. Tran recently told Entertainment Tonight that her season is “breaking the mold” in multiple ways, right from the start. For example, her suitors’ limos won’t be arriving at Bachelor Mansion; instead they’ll film the first night at Hummingbird Nest Ranch, an estate in Santa Susana, California.

Gearing Up For Adventure

Tran’s journey will bring her and her contestants to some stunning locations. Soon after she meets the men, they’ll travel to Australia and New Zealand, according to ET. Other destinations are planned as well, but they still haven’t been revealed.

Tran is looking forward to it all. “I am so incredibly excited for this crazy adventure to find my person,” she added on Instagram, “and I can’t wait for all of us to laugh and cry together.”

After a Bachelor finale with “shocking” drama that actually managed to under-promise and over-deliver, fans are ready, too.