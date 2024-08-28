When Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette finale arrives on Sept. 3, fans will watch the Season 21 lead hand out one last rose. It will either be Devin Strader, the entrepreneur who was the first to tell Jenn “I love you,” or Marcus Shoberg, the veteran she’s been all in on for a while — even though he hasn’t returned those feelings yet.

Though it promises to be a roller coaster, there was one more Bachelorette ritual to get through, the Men Tell All. The Aug. 27 reunion special brought together almost all of Jenn’s eliminated suitors, allowing them to reminisce, reflect, and rehash the season’s drama.

For many viewers, the highlight of the evening was watching Jenn confront Sam McKinney, who had a controversial run on the show.

She Kept The Main Thing The Main Thing

During Men Tell All, Jenn admitted that she heard “alarm bells” in her relationship with Sam and realized they never had real conversations. “I’m going to say this in words that you’re going to understand, so I’m going to keep the main thing the main thing here,” Jenn told Sam, referencing his catchphrase.

Jenn didn’t fault Sam for not articulating his “love” for her. “Clearly, we’re on very different emotional, intellectual levels,” she said. However, she did call him out for “huffing and puffing [his] chest” and the “blatant disrespect” in his interactions with the other guys.

“You watched that back. And instead of growing and learning from that, you decided to double down on that, and have your friends and family go out online and defend your honor,” she said.

“Jenn also calling out Sam M’s family for jumping into the fray is giving me liiiife,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Jenn said that, as a “grown man,” Sam should have taken accountability for his behavior. “You decided to blame it on the producers, the edit, the TV show, whatever it was — and at the end of the day, the man that I saw on TV was exactly the man that I sat across from the entire journey.”

“That’s how it happened,” agreed one fan. “It wasn’t edited!”

Given how highly anticipated this confrontation was, some viewers wanted even more of it. “The entire episode could have been Jenn tearing into Sam M and it still wouldn't have been enough,” a fan wrote.

Others praised the way Jenn said everything that needed to be said. “The way I know this speech went through eight revisions in the girly group chat,” one viewer said. “A+ work ladies.”

A Change Of Heart?

Sam acknowledged that he “lost [himself] in some of those moments,” and wishes he could redo them. “You saw walls that I had built up around my heart, that you saw before me. And that’s something that I’m forever grateful for, and that’s something that I will be able to take toward my next partner.”

Sam’s behavior during Men Tell All surprised several viewers. As one put it, “I do appreciate Sam M sitting there and listening to what Jenn had to say though instead of interrupting.”

Fans Spotted A Quiet Clue

Some fans think Jenn and Sam’s conversation included a clue about The Bachelorette finale. One viewer wrote that Jenn’s speech “makes it apparent” that Devin is her final rose recipient. “Devin and Jenn obviously came up with this monologue together,” they said, suggesting that Jenn used the opportunity to “stand up” for her partner.

“Jenn popping off on Sam for his behavior this season means she picks Devin, right??” another wondered.

It’s an intriguing theory! On the one hand, Jenn’s issues with Sam are valid regardless of who she chooses (or doesn’t choose) at the end of her Bachelorette journey. However, Sam and Devin were frequently at odds throughout the season. So, it would make sense that an especially impassioned callout could reflect who Jenn chose during the final rose ceremony.