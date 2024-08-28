During his debut on Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette season, Hakeem Moulton promised to always Up-lift the Season 21 lead — and not just because he was wearing a literal bouquet of balloons on his back. “It signified how I felt when I found out that you were going to be the Bachelorette,” he told Jenn. “I was honestly floating on Cloud 9, finding that out.”

The medical device salesman from Schaumburg, Illinois, was only on Jenn’s season for a few weeks, but his positive personality and iconic reactions to Bachelorette chaos made him a fast favorite among his castmates and viewers alike.

Fortunately, Jenn’s Men Tell All special on Aug. 27 provided a fun update about the Season 21 suitor. After The Bachelorette, here’s where Hakeem is today.

Hakeem Still Watches The Bachelorette

Despite leaving the show in Week 3, Hakeem is still a fan of The Bachelorette. He’s been posting reaction videos to Jenn’s remaining dates on Instagram.

Hakeem’s commentary skills would make him a great addition to one of Bachelor Nation’s podcasts. But first, he might be returning to the franchise in a different context.

You Might Spot Him In Paradise

During Men Tell All, host Jesse Palmer made Hakeem relive his terrifying spider experience from the Australian photoshoot date. It was a test to see if he could handle the wildlife that dwells on the beaches of Mexico.

“You know, Paradise is coming back next summer,” Jesse said. “And I’m just saying, in the off chance that you are going to be there, there could be bugs.”

By bravely allowing an enormous spider to crawl on his thigh, Hakeem proved that he was up to the task, and with that, Jesse offered him an official invitation to Bachelor in Paradise Season 10.

While the cast for the show’s 2025 season hasn’t been announced yet, Hakeem is already thinking about one woman he’d like to meet on the beach: Olivia Lewis, who appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 but did not find a lasting love match.

“She’s beautiful,” Hakeem tells Bustle. “She has a lot of swagger, and she has a lot of class and personality. She could definitely handle me because I’m also a lot of personality.”

He adds that he could see the potential pair being best friends before exploring a romantic connection.

Looking toward the future, Hakeem previously told BachelorNation.com that he’s ready for a long-term commitment. In five years, he said, “[I see myself] in my backyard with my wife watching our kids play. I see myself being a phenomenal husband and father. There’s nothing I’m looking forward to more than that.”