The Aug. 19 episode of The Bachelorette saw Jenn Tran meet the families of Devin Strader, Jeremy Simon, Jonathon Johnson, and Marcus Shoberg. After the week brought its share of tears, family reservations, and “falling for you” declarations, only three men earned a rose from Jenn: their ticket to the show’s final romantic stop in Hawaii.

So, what happened? Here’s a Hometowns recap — including why Jeremy left The Bachelorette.

Devin Said “I Love You”

Jenn and Devin’s date took place in Houston, Texas, where the pair ran with his run club who were clad in custom t-shirts of the couple. Devin also introduced Jenn to his adorable dog, Charlie, before they moved on to the bipedal members of his family.

Jenn had a positive conversation with Devin’s mom, though both of his parents told their son they didn’t want him to end up heartbroken.

At the night's end, Devin decided to tell Jenn he loves her. Jenn responded that she’s “falling so hard,” and sees a future with him.

Jeremy’s Hometown Made Jenn Nervous

Next up was Jenn and Jeremy’s date in Fairfield, Connecticut. They began their day at Stew Leonard’s, a local grocery store known for its animatronic avocados and animals.

After running into Jeremy’s aunt at the store, the pair met with more of his loved ones at home. Jeremy’s sister wasn’t sure if he was ready to get engaged, while his mom questioned how serious they were.

DISNEY/John Fleenor

The meeting left Jenn scared and conflicted, she told the camera, wondering if something was “missing” between the pair. Jeremy ended the date by telling Jenn he’s falling for her, and while she didn’t return the sentiment, she said it made her “so happy” to hear.

Jonathon Finally Opened Up

Jenn traveled to San Diego, California to meet Jonathon’s family. The pair played lacrosse together before meeting up with Jonathon’s loved ones.

His brother expressed concern about the speed of their relationship, but his mom said she could see the couple working out in the long term and encouraged him to “put it all out there.” Jonathon did just that, telling Jenn that he was falling for her. She said she was falling for him, too.

Jenn Made A Confession About Marcus

Finally, Jenn met Marcus’ sister and loved ones in Tacoma, Washington. Marcus told one friend that he was “stuck” in between liking and loving Jenn.

She started crying while talking to Marcus’ sister, Gabriella, ultimately sharing that she’s indeed “falling in love” with him.

DISNEY/John Fleenor

Marcus later told Jenn he was falling for her, and she responded that was doing the same for him. The date seemed to assuage Jenn’s concerns about their slow-burn connection, and she told the camera that she could see a future with Marcus and his family.

The Roses Go To...

Before the final rose ceremony, Jenn’s four remaining men met up for a friendly meal and shared their respective experiences. Marcus said in a confessional that everyone’s confidence made him feel “behind,” telling the guys that he left the date with some clarity, but not enough.

But ultimately, it was Jeremy who left The Bachelorette. She wanted to see a future with him, she told the camera, but “didn’t see it fully there.”

Looking back on their time together, Jeremy tells Bustle that despite getting the last one-on-one date, he was “confident” in their connection. “Something she said to me on the one-on-one is, like, ‘I felt so comfortable [and] strong about us, I didn’t feel the need to test it out,’” he recalls.

DISNEY/John Fleenor

Jenn told Jeremy she was “grateful” for their time together. He said while he thought they were on the “same page,” he wanted her to be happy.

His parting words stuck with Jenn, because she began to wonder if she was on the same page with her remaining guys. Notably, she expressed to Gabriella that she was falling in love with Marcus; he only said that he was falling. On this show, there’s a big difference!