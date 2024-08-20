After narrowing down her Bachelorette journey to three men, Jenn Tran will travel to Hawaii for overnight dates — aka Fantasy Suites.

She left the Aug. 19 episode feeling nervous about the week to come. “Do I think I’m on the same page with someone here, and they’re not on the same page with me? I’m absolutely petrified of that happening,” she voiced in a confessional.

The peek ahead at Fantasy Suites teases exactly that, with Jenn telling Marcus Shoberg she’s in love with him, and her face falling when he says he’s “not there yet.”

That’s not the only source of Fantasy Suite drama. Elsewhere, Jonathon Johnson tells Jenn that as his love grows, so does his fear. Devin Strader, who has been one of Jenn’s steadiest connections, drops a curveball: “I want to get to the end, but I don’t know how to get there with you.”

So, which connection will live to see another week? Here’s a look at what reportedly happens during Jenn’s Fantasy Suites. Spoilers ahead!

Jenn’s Approach To Fantasy Suites

During an appearance on Call Her Daddy, Jenn opened up about how she handled Fantasy Suites. Host Alex Cooper noted that it can be a tricky week because people have different expectations. For example, some contestants might not be pleased to discover their love interest was intimate with multiple people.

DISNEY/John Fleenor

“Obviously, I’m thinking in the back of my head, like, How is this going to affect each individual relationship, right? But at the end of the day, I needed to do what was right for the individual relationship,” Jenn said. “Like, I couldn’t think about the other guys that were there because that would be doing a disservice to myself.”

The Season 21 lead said if anyone “had a problem with that, that’s on them, and then they weren’t my person at the end of it all.”

Jenn also shared that she used overnights to ask questions about finances, religion, and politics, including who a prospective partner has voted for in the past.

DISNEY/John Fleenor

“These are the things you need to know before you potentially commit the rest of your life with somebody,” she said.

She Sends Home...

Jenn has been pretty open about her plans for Fantasy Suites, but then again, this week rarely goes as planned. So, what do spoilers say about the penultimate Season 21 rose ceremony?

Not too much, it turns out. Reality Steve reports that before the week begins, Jenn chats with Molly Mesnick (the Bachelor alum who previously appeared during this season’s chaotic radio date). The Bachelor Nation blogger and podcast also points out that Devin’s date was filmed last. (According to @bachelordata, final rose recipients on The Bachelorette tend to get the second or third overnight date.)

Beyond that, there are no specifics about what happens during Fantasy Suites except for the report that Jonathon is sent home at the rose ceremony. This may not be too surprising, given where Jenn stands with each of her men after Hometowns. While Jenn and Jonathon agreed they were falling for each other, Devin already said he loves her, and Jenn said, separately, that she’s falling in love with Marcus.

With such big emotions on the line, it’s possible that she and Jonathon simply weren’t as far along as her other connections.