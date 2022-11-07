The Backstreet Boys are rallying behind one of their own. On Nov. 6, the boy band paused their show at London’s O2 Arena to pay tribute to member Nick Carter’s late brother Aaron Carter, who died at 34 on Nov. 5. After singing “No Place” from their 2019 album DNA, Nick’s bandmate Kevin Richardson began their tribute by explaining how the song was about family before acknowledging Aaron’s death directly. “Tonight we got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday,” he told the crowd.

“We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize that Nick’s little brother, Aaron Carter, passed away yesterday at 34 years old,” Richardson added. “He was a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love and all the well wishes and all the support.” While Nick didn’t speak during the tribute, he became emotional during Richardson’s speech, and his other bandmates A.J. McLean, Howie Dorough, and Brian Littrell embraced him.

Dorough then moved to the front of the stage to introduce the band’s next performance. “We’d like to dedicate this next song to our little brother Aaron Carter,” he said, before launching into a rendition of their 2019 song “Breathe.” “You will be missed brother.”

As first reported by TMZ, the “I Want Candy” singer was found dead at his home in Lancaster, Calif. A representative later confirmed his death to Bustle, saying they were “extremely saddened and shocked” by his passing. His cause of death is currently being investigated. “We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available,” the rep’s statement read. “We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”

Later during the London show, as reported by PEOPLE, a photo montage of the two brothers throughout their lives and careers was shown onscreen, culminating with a solo portrait of Aaron captioned with “Aaron Carter 1987-2022.”

Hours after Aaron’s death, Nick paid tribute to his brother on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of vintage photos and acknowledging their personal ups and downs over the years.

“My heart is broken,” Nick wrote. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth. God, Please take care of my baby brother.”