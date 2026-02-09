Bad Bunny had several A-list surprises in store for his Super Bowl LX halftime show on Feb. 8, but perhaps the biggest shock was seeing Mother Monster herself. Lady Gaga graced the stage during the rapper’s historic set, appearing as a wedding singer to perform a salsa rendition of her hit “Die With a Smile” (yes, a couple actually got married during the show), before dancing with Bad Bunny at the reception.

Gaga’s appearance highlighted Bad Bunny’s message of unity across the Americas and honored the tradition of English songs getting Latin-inspired remixes for Spanish weddings. However, there’s an even bigger reason why Gaga had a special part in the Halftime Show: he’s a huge Little Monster.

Bad Bunny has made his Gaga fandom known since the beginning of his career. In a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, he recalled being introduced to Gaga by his cousin, who is a drag performer. “He would come to my house so I could make his mixes,” he said. “They were all Lady Gaga songs.”

In recent years, Gaga has returned the love he’s sent, culminating in her showing up for one of the most important moments of his career. “It was my absolute honor to be a part of Benito’s halftime show,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Benito for inviting me and thank you to the entire cast for welcoming me onto your stage. I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

If you needed any further proof that they were the perfect match, read on.

His First Gaga Mention

Bad Bunny’s love of Gaga was apparent in his first American crossover hit — even if he wasn’t the one mentioning her. In his 2018 collaboration with Cardi B and J Balvin, “I Like It,” Balvin gives Gaga a special shoutout during his verse, singing “Pa-pa-pa-pa-razzi, like I’m Lady Gaga,” and nodding to her 2008 hit “Paparazzi.”

His Love Of Gaga Merch

In November 2020, Bad Bunny was seen voting in the Puerto Rico gubernatorial elections, wearing a T-shirt featuring Gaga’s Chromatica album cover. This led fans to discover a 2017 photo where he’s wearing merch from her previous album, Joanne.

This ended up being the first of several times that Bad Bunny was seen in Gaga’s merch. In 2021, he sat courtside at a basketball game, sporting her “Rain On Me” rainboots. Over a year later, he wore a T-shirt from her Chromatica Ball Tour, proving that his love for Chromatica has never ended.

He’s A Certified Chromatica Stan

A month after he was spotted wearing Gaga merch for the first time, Bad Bunny showed her love in an interview with E!, stating that Chromatica helps him when he’s feeling low.

“In that moment where I feel sad, it's Chromatica [by] Lady Gaga,” he said. “That album makes me feel more happy. When she dropped that album, I was in a really good moment, enjoying my life. I love that album.”

Gaga’s SNL Introduction

Bad Bunny did double-duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live in October 2023, which meant he couldn’t introduce the performances as hosts traditionally do. Cue Gaga, who made a surprise appearance in the episode and introduced his first number completely in Spanish.

Their Calming Grammys Moment

The only celebrity Bad Bunny paid attention to at the 2026 Grammys was Lady Gaga. In a sweet moment during the commercial break, Gaga came up to a visibly nervous Bad Bunny from behind and put her hand on his shoulder, startling him just a bit.

But when he realized it was just Gaga offering him some comfort, he instantly looked both joyous and relieved.