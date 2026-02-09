Bad Bunny made his Super Bowl debut as a special guest on Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s historic Halftime Show in 2020, but now, he’s taking the reins. On Feb. 6, the singer headlined the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., and turned the occasion into an A-list house party.

The rapper opened his set with his 2022 hit “Tití Me Preguntó,” taking viewers on a tour through his homeland of Puerto Rico, with his immersive set including food stands, a liquor store, a barber shop, and Spanish wrestlers that made for some tricky choreography.

Bad Bunny modeled parts of the show after his 2025 Puerto Rico residency, even taking his “casita” stage, where he would welcome celebrity guests nightly, to the football fields. As he went into “Yo perreo sola” and “EoO,” he threw a huge fiesta on his front porch, with A-list guests like Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, and Karol G all dancing with him.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

He then turned his party into a wedding, with a couple appearing to get married in the middle of his show, and he planned something special for the newlyweds. Lady Gaga made a surprise cameo, performing a flamenco-inspired rendition of her Grammy-winning Bruno Mars collaboration “Die With a Smile,” before joining Bad Bunny to dance at what looked like a wedding reception.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Ricky Martin also joined the party, performing a soulful rendition of Bad Bunny’s 2025 song “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii” with the singer.

More to come...