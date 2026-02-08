Many of your favorite actors, musicians, and familiar faces attended Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 to get an up-close look at the big game — and, of course, Bad Bunny’s halftime performance.

Here’s a recap of all the celebrities who were spotted at the 2026 Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce

For the first time in his relationship with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce attended the big game solo — this time as a spectator, not an athlete. One fan worried that it would be a “boring” night without the couple recreating their iconic 2024 kiss.

Kelce’s outing comes months after Swift weighed in on the prospect of headlining the halftime show, telling Jimmy Fallon in October: “I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field. That is violent chess. That is gladiators without swords. The whole season, I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field.”

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Joey Graziadei & Kelsey Anderson

The Bachelor couple Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson posted a sweet selfie from the game, captioned: “Alright, who’s winning?” You two, obviously!

More to come...