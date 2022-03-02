Mood's Lara Peake Once Shared The Screen With Nicole Kidman

Nicôle Lecky has adapted her hit 2019 stage monologue Superhoe for the small screen, resulting in the brand new BBC Three drama Mood. The six-episode series, told in part through original songs, follows the story of aspiring singer and rapper Sasha, who is forced to fend for herself after burning all her bridges, and becomes wrapped up in the excitement of social media influencing.

Lecky leads the cast of the BBC Three drama as Sasha, starring opposite the likes of Jessica Hynes and Paul Kay, among others. But where does Lara Peake fit in? Well, the 23-year-old portrays Sasha’s friend and roommate, Carly. Find out more about Peake, below.

As noted on her portfolio, Peake is a British actress with a string of film, television, and theatre credits to her name. Peake landed her breakthrough role at the age of 15, when she was cast in the 2014 film Bypass opposite George MacKay. The role secured her a place on the 2015 long list for BIFA’s Most Promising Newcomer. In 2017, Peake showcased her talents on the big screen once more, this time starring in science fiction rom-com How To Talk To Girls At Parties, opposite the likes of Being the Ricardos’ actress Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning. Peake has since appeared in the 2018 action flick Final Score, Netflix’s The English Game, U.S. sci-fi drama Brave New World, and more.

As mentioned, Peake’s most recent performance can be enjoyed in BBC Three’s Mood, in which she plays the character of Carly — a young party girl and social media influencer, who befriends the wannabe singer and rapper Sasha (Lecky). Carly later introduces Sasha to the intriguing world of social media influencing, and as her online persona begins to grow, Sasha’s original dreams of becoming a major recording artist drift further away.

Preparing for the “complex and charismatic” role of Carly, Peake revealed that she turned to music to get into the character’s mindset.

“I made playlist after playlist and, and used that to draw me further into Carly,” Peake said in a BBC press release. “She looks completely different to me too, so the transformation of even just my appearance alone was great for me as an actor, because I could really then slide into the mindset.”

Mood is available to stream on BBC iPlayer