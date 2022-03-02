What We Know About The Possibility Of Mood Season 2

Based on Nicôle Lecky’s hit stage show Superhoe, BBC Three’s Mood follows the story of an aspirational young singer, who is introduced to the exciting and potentially dangerous world of social media influencing. The drama was adapted for the small screen by Lecky, who also serves as an executive producer, and portrays show’s lead character, Sasha Clayton. With all the buzz surrounding BBC Three’s latest offering, viewers might be wondering if Mood is set to return.

As it stands, there has been no confirmation of a second season of Mood. As mentioned, the show is based on Lecky’s 2019 stage monologue Superhoe. With the TV adaptation, the story might have room to grow, meaning a second series shouldn’t be ruled out. But we’ll have to wait and see.

With an impressive original soundtrack performed by Lecky herself, BBC Three’s Mood revolves around wannabe singer and rapper Sasha, who has dreams of one day becoming a recording artist, despite spending most of her days stalking her ex-boyfriend Anton on Instagram. However, when she is kicked out of her family home, Sasha is forced into survival mode and winds up forging a relationship with a party girl named Carly, who introduces her to the intriguing underworld of social media influencing.

“As the gap between her new online presence and her original dream of being a singer continues to widen, Sasha finds herself struggling to escape a world that is more complex and darker than she could have imagined,” a BBC synopsis reads.

Joining Lecky in the cast of Mood are Brave New World’s Lara Peake, Years and Years star Jessica Hynes, Game of Thrones’ Paul Kaye, Hanna star Mia Jenkins, My Mum Tracy Beaker’s Jordan Duvigneau, and newcomer Mohammed Dalmar.

BBC

Mood is available to stream on BBC iPlayer