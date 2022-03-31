Bel-Air Season 2 Will Be “Full Of Twists & Turns”

Peacock’s Fresh Prince reboot Bel-Air has reached the end of its first season, but fans can rest assured that Season 2 is already on the way. The series was given a two-season order when it was picked up in September 2020, after Peacock won a three-way bidding war between HBO Max and Netflix. Executive producer and original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Will Smith said he was “hyped” about the “unprecedented” deal. “I’ve been in this business for 30 years and that does not happen,” Smith said in a YouTube video at the time. “They ordered two full seasons of Bel-Air based on the quality of the pitch and the work that [the cast and crew has] done.”

Though Peacock’s dramatic reimagining of the original ‘90s series didn’t premiere for another year and a half after that, the decision paid off. According to Comcast CEO and chairman Brian Roberts, Bel-Air is now Peacock’s most-streamed new show. (He didn’t provide any viewership numbers.)

Going into Bel-Air knowing that Peacock believed in the team’s vision so strongly was “really helpful” for Morgan Cooper, who serves as a director, co-writer, and executive producer on the series. “If it’s just one season, then that can shape the way that you approach some of the storytelling,” Cooper told Collider. “Knowing that we have that runway has just been super beneficial in allowing us to really open our minds to the possibilities, knowing that we’re writing two seasons instead of one. We see so much potential in these characters.”

Here’s what we know about Season 2 so far.

Tyler Golden/Peacock

The Bel-Air Season 2 Premiere Date

Bel-Air’s first season began filming in late 2021. Star Jabari Banks, who plays Will, posted an Instagram on set that October, and the season premiered a few months later on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Peacock has yet to announce a Season 2 premiere date, but based on the release schedules for other new Peacock originals — like Saved by the Bell and Girls5eva — fans can likely expect to see Bel-Air Season 2 in early 2023.

The Bel-Air Season 2 Cast

Peacock also hasn’t made any Season 2 casting announcements, but Banks will surely reprise his leading role. Other main cast actors likely to return are Adrian Holmes (Philip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz), and Simone Joy Jones (Lisa). There were also cameos from original Fresh Prince cast members Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Viv) and Vernee Watson-Johnson (Viola “Vy” Smith) in Episode 9, so there could be more surprise guest stars lined up for Season 2.

“Lot of different ideas are in the cooker right now, and so myself and our fantastic showrunners and our fantastic producers team, we're all huddled up and mapping out the story," Cooper recently teased to the Philly Voice of writing Season 2. “Just know that it’s full of twists and turns. It’s gonna be a wild ride and the potential of this show is immense and a big part of that is because of how incredible this cast is. They can do anything we throw at them. They’re ready to do it. It’s just the beginning, so stay tuned.”

This post will be updated as more details about Bel-Air Season 2 become available.