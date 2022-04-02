Having already strutted all of the world’s most celebrated runways, next up for Bella Hadid is an acting role in Hulu’s Ramy Season 3. Though details of her recurring guest stint on the Emmy-nominated Hulu Original comedy series remain scarce, Hadid reacted to her upcoming Ramy debut on Instagram on April 1, joking about “the local backgammon tournament” and writing that she’s “honored & excited” to be joining the “best cast, best crew, best show.” The supermodel also tagged series star Ramy Youssef, adding, “yallaaaa” (yallah translates to “let’s go” in Arabic slang), and encouraged her 50.7 million Instagram followers to “go. run. now” and watch the first two seasons, which follow Youssef’s first-generation, Egyptian American character.

Hadid, who has Palestinian and Muslim roots, is hardly the only one eagerly anticipating the role. (Hulu has yet to announce Ramy’s Season 3 premiere date.) “Sooooo excited !!!!!!!!” sister Gigi Hadid commented on her Instagram post announcing the gig, while Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi wrote, “Incredible,” and Justin Bieber added that she’s “gonna kill it,” alongside five raised hands emojis. Hadid’s screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter’s casting announcement had already racked up more than 776,000 likes on Instagram as of publication.

As far back as 2017, Hadid expressed interest in acting, explaining to The Telegraph that she wanted to “have more of a voice in the world,” and needed to “start taking acting classes and figure out a way to memorize things better.” She also had her sights set on the big screen at the time, adding to the UK publication that her ultimate goal is to win an Oscar “one day.”

Guesting on Ramy will certainly be a step in that direction, as Season 3 will reportedly find the titular star’s New Jersey-based family “forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns...while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle’s diamond business.” The Hulu comedy’s ultimate aim is to bring “a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists,” per the streaming service.

Previously in Season 2, Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali joined the series, alongside Youssef and fellow cast members Mohammed Amer (Mo), Hiam Abbass (Maysa Hassan), Dave Merheje (Ahmed), Amr Waked (Farouk Hassan), May Calamawy (Dena Hassan), and Laith Nakli (Uncle Naseem). As Youssef revealed to Entertainment Weekly in 2020, even Lindsay Lohan agreed to be on Ramy Season 2 — but then ghosted him.

“Lindsay had this whole thing about converting to Islam. And so we had cast Lindsay and I talked to her and she was down, and then, you know, like Lindsay does, we just kind of stopped hearing from her,” he joked. “I was trying to get ahold of her and she was on the call sheet, and I guess she couldn’t make it. I don’t know, I never heard from her.”

Youssef later tweeted that there’s always a chance that Lohan could make a Season 3 appearance, but regardless, Hadid is already on lock.