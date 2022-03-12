Ben Affleck Has A Sneaky Cameo In Jennifer Lopez’s New “Marry Me” Music Video

Nearly two decades after he co-starred in 2002’s “Jenny from the Block,” Ben Affleck is back in another Jennifer Lopez music video — though the couple’s PDA was much more subtle this time around. In the March 11 clip for Lopez and Maluma’s “Marry Me” ballad from the movie of the same name, Affleck appears multiple times in bedroom scenes, but his face is never shown (except in a framed photo atop a piano). In one moment, the pair, who rekindled their early 2000s romance last spring, cuddled in bed, while the singer reached longingly for Affleck in another.

Though this marked the Oscar winner’s official appearance in a Marry Me-themed music video, he also put his own spin on visuals for “On My Own” as an early Valentine’s Day gift for Lopez. “Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever,” Lopez explained in her On The JLo newsletter of the “very special and personal” clip that featured throwback images from their first relationship between 2002 and 2004. “This seriously melted my heart.”

That uncharacteristic share aside, Affleck’s undercover “Marry Me” cameo tracks with the couple’s overall approach to navigating their second chance at love a bit more privately. “Before we kind of put [our relationship] out there and we were naïve and it got a little trampled,” Lopez, who was previously engaged to her Gigli co-star, told People in January.

This time around, she explained, “We both were like, ‘Wow, we’re so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again.’ We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”

Now, Lopez said she feels “very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that’s happy and loving” and wants to do everything in her power to “protect that and keep it safe.” After all, the past two decades made her especially cherish their second chance at love. “It’s beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago. ... There’s more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice,” the singer added to People. “When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don’t take it for granted.”

Now, only time will tell if Affleck will ask her to marry him again.