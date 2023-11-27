Over a year after announcing her new album, Jennifer Lopez finally revealed This Is Me... Now’s release date in a very unexpected way. On Nov. 27, J.Lo announced that her long-awaited ninth album will be accompanied by a musical film, premiering Feb. 16 on Prime Video.

She teased This Is Me... Now, her first studio album in over a decade, just after Thanksgiving 2022 to mark the 20th anniversary of her acclaimed album This Is Me... Then, which was inspired by her relationship with Ben Affleck in 2002. The new tracklist includes nods to their 2021 reconciliation, like “Dear Ben Pt. II.”

In a press release, the This Is Me... Now film is described as “a narrative-driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical, and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life.”

Naturally, the first teaser displays several Bennifer Easter eggs, from J.Lo’s first split from Affleck to his surprising role in the musical film.

The Pink Dress

Affleck proposed to Lopez with a stunning pink diamond ring when they first got engaged in 2002, inspiring Charli XCX’s song “pink diamond” nearly 20 years later. Now, fans think that J.Lo is nodding to that infamous piece of jewelry in the trailer by sporting a pink dress... while seemingly burning a love letter.

The 2002 Love Letter

The letter that J.Lo reads is dated Christmas Eve of 2002. This happens to be a month after Bennifer declared themselves official (the first time around) in her “Jenny From the Block” music video and announced their engagement. Her burning the letter in a fireplace nods to their first split, but things start to turn around when a hummingbird comes along.

The Hummingbird

After J.Lo throws the letter in her fireplace, a hummingbird knocks on the glass windows of her apartment. “Hummingbird” is a track on This Is Me... Now, and in her “On the J.Lo” newsletter in December, she called the animals, “messengers of love.”

She even made them the theme of her first Christmas as a blended family with Affleck. “I wanted to have a tree in the house that was a hummingbird tree, reminding us that everything done in love and with love will always be OK,” she wrote.

The Song Choice

Rather than give a sneak peek of one of the new songs on This Is Me... Now, J.Lo chose to use “Still,” the opening track from This Is Me... Then. It emphasizes the connection between the two albums and signifies how far the couple has come since 2002.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck in 2002. Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images

Affleck’s Role

While the trailer doesn’t hint at Affleck’s involvement (aside from the album partly being about him), the press release reveals that he actually co-wrote the This Is Me... Now film, alongside J.Lo and writer Matt Walton.

Given how Affleck won an Oscar for writing Good Will Hunting’s screenplay, it makes sense that J.Lo would ask for his assistance in writing the film treatment of their love story.