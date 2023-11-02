A year after tying the knot, Bennifer is still finding new things to love about each other. In a new interview with Vogue, Jennifer Lopez made a candid revelation about her husband Ben Affleck, revealing how he’s made her feel after getting married in 2022.

While promoting the newest launch of her JLo Beauty brand, Lopez explained how Affleck has changed her outlook on her own inner and outer beauty.

Feeling “Even More Beautiful”

“Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value,” she said. “I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else.”

Lopez said that she is now in a place where she can embrace every aspect of herself, including her flaws. “I'm finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically,” she said. “Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like my mistakes,” she said.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen on May 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

“All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today.”

However, one thing their marriage hasn’t changed is Affleck’s skincare routine, which is still basically nothing. “I do put that JLo Glow Serum on him!” she noted.

One Year Married

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in August, with Lopez posting photos from their formal wedding at Affleck’s home in Georgia, which took place a month after the two eloped in Las Vegas.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in 2023 Variety/Variety/Getty Images

“Dear Ben,” she wrote. “Sitting here alone, looking at my ring ring / Feeling overwhelmed, it makes me wanna sing sing/ How did we end up here, without a rewind/ Oh my, this is my life…”

The caption is lyrics from “Dear Ben, Part 2” from Lopez’s forthcoming album This Is Me... Now. She unveiled the album back on Thanksgiving, revealing how the title and cover were callbacks to her 2002 album This Is Me... Then, which contained many love songs written about Affleck during their first engagement before splitting in 2002.

A release date for the album has yet to be announced, but soon enough, fans will be able to listen to Lopez telling her own love story for the first time.