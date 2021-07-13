7 Moments From This Week’s Bachelorette That Made Us Cry

Katie and Justin’s Pretend Wedding Vows

The July 12 episode kicked off on a romantic note, with Katie and Justin pretending to get married on their one-on-one. It was all in good fun, but things got rather serious when it came time for them to exchange their vows. After the 26-year-old painter promised to support the Bachelorette “through all of life’s ups and downs” and to do everything “to keep that infectious smile” on her face, Katie made an emotional vow in return. “I promise to always chase you, to cherish you, to protect you from this moment on,” she said. “You are the paint that colored my world.”