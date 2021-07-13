7 Moments From This Week’s Bachelorette That Made Us Cry

Celebrity
Connor B.’s exit required an entire box of tissues.
The July 12 episode kicked off on a romantic note, with Katie and Justin pretending to get married on their one-on-one. It was all in good fun, but things got rather serious when it came time for them to exchange their vows. After the 26-year-old painter promised to support the Bachelorette “through all of life’s ups and downs” and to do everything “to keep that infectious smile” on her face, Katie made an emotional vow in return. “I promise to always chase you, to cherish you, to protect you from this moment on,” she said. “You are the paint that colored my world.”
After exchanging their vows, Katie and Justin’s date only got more emotional from there. During the dinner portion of their one-on-one, Katie shared that their pretend wedding affected her more than she originally thought because it reminded her that her late father won't be there to walk her down the aisle. She got even more open and honest with Justin when she revealed that shortly before her father’s death, she learned that he was not her biological dad.