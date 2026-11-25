The 21st century has been described by some as a renaissance for Native American fiction. Tommy Orange’s 2018 novel There There paved the way for a much-needed boom in the genre, with exciting new Indigenous voices finally stepping into the spotlight.

Literary fiction by Indigenous authors has seen a particularly meteoric rise. In 2021, Louise Erdrich won the Pulitzer Prize for The Night Watchman, a historic fiction set in 1953 North Dakota, based on her own Ojibwe grandfather’s life. Small Ceremonies, Kyle Edwards’ 2025 novel following a group of Indigenous teenagers and their community in Winnipeg, also made a splash.

There have also been must-reads in other genres. Deborah Jackson Taffa’s memoir Whiskey Tender, a finalist for the 2024 National Book Award, is a propulsive coming-of-age account intertwined with Native history.

Here are 10 books from the past decade to enjoy during Indigenous Heritage Month and beyond.

The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters

In July 1962, a Mi’Kmaq family from Nova Scotia family travels to Maine to pick blueberries for the summer, but soon after, 4-year-old Ruthie goes missing. Meanwhile, Norma, the only child of wealthy overprotective parents in a nearby suburb, has always felt something about her life was amiss. Haunted by visions, Norma begins to realize her family has been keeping secrets from her, and spends decades trying to uncover the truth on a journey that ties her story to Ruthie’s.

Firekeeper's Daughter by Angeline Boulley

For years, 18-year-old Daunis has been dreaming of leaving her Michigan hometown and the nearby Ojibwe reservation for college. When a sudden tragedy strikes, however, Daunis instead finds herself as her mother’s caretaker. In the darkness of the moment, she meets Jamie, the star of her brother’s hockey team. Soon, though, the romance between the two will lead to tragedy, and Daunis is forced to go undercover for the FBI.

If the Dead Belong Here by Carson Faust

In Jordan, Wisconsin, 6-year-old Laurel Taylor is missing. As her family reels, her 14-year-old sister, Nadine, begins having nightmares that shake her foundation. Now convinced that Laurel’s disappearance is the result of past family tragedy, Nadine sets out in search of her sister.

Love Is a War Song by Danica Nava

After a national scandal, gossipy headlines and online threats drive pop singer Avery Fox from Hollywood to her grandmother’s ranch in rural Oklahoma. It’s there she meets ranch hand Lucas Iron Eyes, who, dedicated to preserving his Muscogee culture, is incredulous at what Avery represents; he sees her as an out-of-touch star disrespecting her own heritage. When Red Fox Ranch is in danger of shuttering, the two must strike up a deal to save it.

The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich

In 1953 North Dakota, Thomas Wazhashk, a Chippewa Council member and the night watchman at a jewel bearing plant, learns about the “emancipation” bill about to hit the floor of the United States Congress. The bill is a threat to their way of life, challenging their sovereignty over their land and identity, so Thomas leads his community to fight it. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Pixie Paranteau is on her own journey. Her older sister, Vera, has disappeared to Minneapolis and is rumored to have a child. Saving every penny she can to find her, Patrice follows her sister’s footsteps to Minnesota where a world of violence awaits her.

The Seed Keeper by Diane Wilson

Rosalie Iron Wing grew up learning about the history of the Dakhóta people from her father, Ray. When he goes missing, Rosalie is sent to live with a nearby foster family. Years later, as a recently widowed mother, Rosalie returns to her former home in search of her past and the embrace of her community. As she grieves, Rosalie learns about the Iron Wing women who came before her and what it means to protect her tradition.

Small Ceremonies by Kyle Edwards

In Winnipeg’s North End, it might be the last ever high school hockey season for The Tigers. For players Tomahawk “Tommy” Shields and Clinton Whiteway, this means moving toward an uncertain future. Switching between perspectives, the novel traces the boys’ lives over the course of a year as they attempt to lead their team toward victory.

To the Moon and Back by Eliana Ramage

Growing up, Steph had one dream: to become the first Cherokee astronaut in space, even if it means leaving everyone and everything she’s ever known behind. In this debut novel, Eliana Ramage charts Steph’s journey from past to present, following her from Oklahoma to Connecticut to Hawaii to outer space.

Whiskey Tender by Deborah Jackson Taffa

The mixed granddaughter of Quechan Nation and Pueblo Tribe members, Deborah Jackson Taffa grew up in Navajo Territory in New Mexico, believing that achieving the “American Dream” was contingent on sacrificing her culture and customs. When she reaches adulthood, however, she begins to question that notion. A memoir shifting among the present, childhood memories, and decades of Native history, Whiskey Tender is a look at the stories America tells about itself.

White Horse by Erika T. Wurth

Kari James has spent her life trying to forget her mother who abandoned her at 2 years old. When her cousin Debby comes to town and gifts her a traditional bracelet, she begins to see horrifying visions of her mother and a mysterious creature. Unable to shake the images haunting her, Kari sets out in search of answers.