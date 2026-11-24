With Thanksgiving fast approaching, the hustle and bustle of planning menus, booking travel, and feasting with your family can feel overwhelming. But what’s better than taking some “me time” with a good read?

Fans of literary fiction have plenty to enjoy. Louise Kennedy, author of the critically acclaimed Troubles-era novel Trespasses, returns with Stations, a novel that charts a friendship over 25 years. Kit de Waal’s latest novel, Sweet Pea, celebrates the small moments of love and kindness that make up a human life.

Over on the sports-romance front, things are heating up. For anyone with a Las Vegas Grand Prix-sized hole in their heart, Crash Into You, Simone Soltani’s forbidden F1 romance, is sure to get your engines revving. And if you’re still riding the high of the Valkyries’ win, Zakiya N. Jamal’s fake-dating WNBA romance will keep you in the spirit.

Whether you’re cooking a turkey or just ordering takeout, here are Bustle’s best books of November.

Stations by Louise Kennedy

Out Nov. 3. In a small town in County Kildare, Ireland, two outsiders become fast friends. Red is from an influential family with a proclivity for trouble and Róisín’s family has recently relocated from the north amid The Troubles. Ultimately, the pair’s connection wanes when an incident sends Red running for England. Years later, visiting her estranged father and his new family in London, Róisín reunites with Red in an attempt to restore what they once shared.

How to be Less Useful by Priyanka Mattoo

Out Nov. 3. In a culture obsessed with efficiency, author-filmmaker Priyanka Mattoo dares to ask a radical question: What if we relaxed? It’s part memoir, part self-help, as the author/filmmaker documents how she unwound her identity from people-pleasing and perfectionism, learned to be more present, and ultimately, actually enjoyed the life she’d once painstakingly optimized.

Clear Water by Gabrielle Lucille Fuentes

Out Nov. 3. Recently divorced Alma Figueroa said she would never return to her hometown, Brewer, Wisconsin, but something has pulled her back. All over town in the woods and on roads, locals have been seeing girls dressed in white who disappear without a trace. Perplexingly, none of these girls match the description of the young women who have gone missing in years past. As Alma begins investigating, she begins to uncover answers to questions around her sister Kayla’s death years before.

Sweet Pea by Kit de Waal

Out Nov. 3. An immigrant to the United Kingdom from St. Kitts, 29-year-old Paulette is on the precipice of the life she’s always wanted: a stable job; a marriage with her long-term partner, Denton; and a baby. When a sudden tragedy strikes, grief-stricken Paulette has a child, Bird, with Denton’s best friend. Later, as a single mother, a child the same age as her son unexpectedly enters her life — one who calls her sweet pea, just like her grandmother in St. Kitts used to do.

Crash Into You by Simone Soltani

Out Nov. 10. Formula 1 driver Zaid Yousef is finally getting back to the races after last season’s catastrophic injury. Ava Farahani is also looking for her place in the world, as rumors in the press have forced her to leave her job in F1 marketing. Although the two have admired one another from a distance over the years, they know a connection would be forbidden — Ava is the daughter of the principal of Zaid’s rival team. But when an unexpected preseason encounter leads to a positive pregnancy test, the two decide to take it on together.

Mr. Disappear by Virginia Trench

Out Nov. 10. Online dating catfisher Mr. Disappear has ruined the lives of countless victims, gaining their trust before disappearing with everything they own. After connecting on a True Crime sub-Reddit, three women from three different walks of life join forces to take him down once and for all.

Uprising by Tahmima Anam

Out Nov. 17. On an island off the coast of Bangladesh, a group of children bear witness to their mothers being bought and sold by a brutal madam named Amma, knowing that one day, they will succumb to the same fate. When a new woman, Kusum, is trafficked to the island by her own family, the girls watch as their mothers — initially skeptical of her beauty and education — come to respect her unrelenting spirit and fierce resistance. Led by Kusum, the women incite a revolution that will change all of their lives forever. Uprising is a finalist for the Orwell Prize for Political Fiction.

Two Can Play That Game by Zakiya N. Jamal

Out Nov. 17. Sex-positive influencer Chelsea has never been a sports fan, but an encounter with Adrienne “AD” Daniels, the 6-foot-4 star of the New York Rebels, might change her mind. AD, for their part, has never been able to commit to a relationship. With their reputation putting brand deals in jeopardy, they make a proposition: Chelsea should pretend to be their girlfriend for the remainder of the season. When Chelsea and AD’s fake connection starts feeling real while convincing fans and friends alike of their romance, it puts into question everything they’ve worked to build.

Tiger’s Mouth by Lucy Tan

Out Nov. 17. When Jack Chen, the eldest son of two caterers, lands a prestigious internship at tech company K.O. Systems, he’s prepared to do whatever it takes to succeed. Then his world shifts when he strikes up a friendship with fellow intern, Jack Owens, the son of the company’s billionaire founder. As the pressures of the competitive environment build around them, however, their relationship morphs into something far more ruthless.

Long Wave by Daisy Johnson

Out Nov. 24. As a toddler, Ori was found alone and stranded on a remote English island. Growing up, she was kept in the dark about her earliest years. Now, decades later, she’s given birth to her own child and is increasingly plagued by a deep-seated sense of doubt. Unraveling and losing touch with her surroundings, Ori spends her sleepless nights traveling back to the island through her memories in search of her mother.