These Netflix Horror Movies Will Keep You Up At Night

From an R.L. Stine trilogy to a cult horror flick.

By Alyssa Lapid

This July, catering to all kinds of spooky tastes, Netflix released original horror movies spanning different subgenres from various countries. From a cult horror Italian film to a slasher trilogy based on a beloved YA series, here are the best new scary movies on Netflix right now.

Directed by Leigh Janiak and based on R.L. Stine’s Fear Street YA series, the Fear Street Trilogy, set in 1994, 1978, and 1966 respectively, follows teens looking for the Fier Witch who cursed Shadyside, Ohio, and why, on Fear Street, death keeps coming.

