November’s finally here, bringing the holidays with it — along with a whole batch of exciting new reads. The most anticipated books hitting stores this month include titles from beloved authors, including Louise Erdrich, Nnedi Okorafor, Ann Patchett, Jodi Picoult, and Sherry Thomas, as well as plenty of highly-anticipated debuts.

It’s also a big month for fans of long-running series. Fonda Lee brings her Green Bone Saga to a close with Jade Legacy, and Ada Palmer continues her Terra Ignota series with Perhaps the Stars. Meanwhile, L. E. Modesitt, Jr. and Scarlett St. Clair are both launching new series this month with Isolate and King of Battle and Blood, respectively. In addition, rom-com lovers will be happy to see that Olivia Dade is releasing a new installment in her God of the Gates series, and Sara Desai is doing the same with her Marriage Game novels.

In short, there’s something for everyone this month. Below, 49 new books to look out for in November.

1 Everything We Didn’t Say 'Everything We Didn't Say' by Nicole Baart Amazon $17 See On Amazon Nov. 2 After June’s younger brother was accused of murdering a local couple in cold blood, she decided to swear off her hometown. But now that she’s all grown up — and has a teen daughter of her own — she’s can’t help but return to look for answers.

2 The Perishing 'The Perishing' by Natashia Deón Underground Books $26 See On Underground Books Nov. 2 Natashia Deón’s new novel centers on Lou, an immortal Black woman who wakes up in Los Angeles with no memory of who she is. Lou finds refuge with an adoptive family and slowly begins to build a life for herself in Great Depression-era California. But when she suddenly collides with a stranger from her past, Lou begins to realize who she is, and what she’s destined to do.

4 I Hate You More 'I Hate You More' by Lucy Gilmore Amazon $14.99 See On Amazon Nov. 2 A former teenage pageant queen, Ruby is no stranger to competing in the spotlight — but she never expected to do so alongside her elderly neighbor’s chonky golden retriever. Wheezy needs a lot of work before he’s ready for the dog show, and at least one person doesn’t believe Ruby has what it takes to get him there: Spencer, the hunky veterinarian set to judge the dogs. He thinks Ruby should cut her losses before it’s too late, but she — and Wheezy — might just prove him wrong.

5 Burntcoat 'Burntcoat' by Sarah Hall Amazon $27.99 See On Amazon Nov. 2 As a pandemic forces Britain to shut down, an artist takes shelter in her sculpture studio with her new lover. Edith and Halit are just getting to know one another, but as the world changes rapidly outside their door, they find themselves forced to be more honest than ever before.

6 Lean Your Loneliness Slowly Against Mine 'Lean Your Loneliness Slowly Against Mine' by Klara Hveberg Amazon $26.99 See On Amazon Nov. 2 Klara Hveberg’s debut novel centers on Rakel, a gifted mathematician who finds herself falling for her older teacher — and increasingly curious about the subject of his work-in-progress, the Russian-born mathematics professor Sofja Kovalevskaja. Rakel and Sofja, it turns out, have a lot in common.

7 Tacky: Love Letters to the Worst Culture We Have to Offer 'Tacky: Love Letters to the Worst Culture We Have to Offer' by Rax King Amazon $15.95 See On Amazon Nov. 2 Rax King’s essay collection pays tribute to the cringiest fads of yesteryear, from Jersey Shore to the music of Creed. Just like with your favorite pop-culture train wrecks, once you start Tacky, you won’t be able to turn away.

8 A Certain Appeal 'A Certain Appeal' by Vanessa King Amazon $16 See On Amazon Nov. 2 A burlesque Pride & Prejudice retelling? Yes, please! A Certain Appeal follows Liz, a down-on-her-luck interior designer, as she takes on a new side hustle: performing in a Manhattan burlesque revue. There, she meets Will Darcy, a financier with a stick up his butt about everything, including Liz. She wants nothing to do with him, so of course her best friend is dating his buddy. How long will she be able to grin and bear it?

9 The Family 'The Family' by Naomi Krupitsky Amazon $27 See On Amazon Nov. 2 Sofia and Antonia, two Italian American girls living in 20th-century Brooklyn, were inseparable — until Antonia’s father mysteriously disappeared, shortly after he cut ties with the mafia. As they grow up and have children of their own, Sofia and Antonia lead parallel lives, their choices shaped by the community they were raised in: the Family.

10 All Her Little Secrets 'All Her Little Secrets' by Wanda M. Morris Loyalty Bookstores $27.99 See On Loyalty Bookstores Nov. 2 When her white lover and boss is murdered, hotshot attorney Ellice finds herself in charge of his Atlanta firm. She already stands out as the organization’s only Black lawyer, and the skeletons in her closet demand that she remain as low-profile as possible. But when Ellice uncovers a conspiracy that may tie together her past and present in unimaginable ways, she sees no clear way out.

11 Perhaps the Stars 'Perhaps the Stars' by Ada Palmer Amazon $28.99 See On Amazon Nov. 2 Ada Palmer’s Terra Ignota series comes to a close with Perhaps the Stars. In a world where nomadic Hives have replaced nations with fixed borders, humanity must come to grips with governments’ bloody actions, carried out in the name of peace.

12 You Can Go Your Own Way 'You Can Go Your Own Way' by Eric Smith Amazon $18.99 See On Amazon Nov. 2 You Can Go Your Own Way, Eric Smith’s YA romance, is perfect for fans of You’ve Got Mail and Emma Lord’s Tweet Cute. The story follows Adam, who’s focused on protecting his late father’s pinball arcade from being bought out by a gaming café chain. Meanwhile, Whitney is dealing with a storm of recent losses by running the social media channels for her dad’s company — and engaging in a longstanding Twitter feud with a local pinball joint.

13 Miss Moriarty, I Presume? 'Miss Moriarty, I Presume?' by Sherry Thomas Amazon $16 See On Amazon Nov. 2 In the latest novel in Sherry Thomas’ Lady Sherlock series, Charlotte Holmes must help her archenemy, Moriarity, find his daughter — but the missing persons case isn’t the only mystery for Charlotte to solve this go-’round. There’s also the issue of her sister’s beau — who may or may not be sending coded messages — and of Charlotte’s own love interest, Lord Ingram, who may finally be ready to make his move.

15 The Fastest Way to Fall 'The Fastest Way to Fall' by Denise Williams Brain Lair Books $16 See On Brain Lair Books Nov. 2 Wes and Britta may be the least well-advised match of the century. She’s a writer working on a story about FitMe, a fitness app that pairs users with body-positive personal trainers. He’s the CEO of the app company... and Britta’s assigned personal trainer. There are plenty of conflicts of interest at play here, but are they worth it for Wes and Britta’s shot at happily ever after?

16 Win Me Something 'Win Me Something' by Kyle Lucia Wu Amazon $16.95 See On Amazon Nov. 2 A biracial Chinese American woman and the daughter of divorced parents, Willa has always struggled to feel as though she belongs anywhere. When she takes a job working as a nanny in a wealthy white household, she finds herself re-analyzing her childhood experiences through a new lens.

17 Just Haven’t Met You Yet 'Just Haven’t Met You Yet' by Sophie Cousens Amazon $16 See On Amazon Nov. 9 Laura’s traveling to the Channel Islands to write about her parents’ love story from the place it all started, but right from the get-go, her journey hits an unexpected snag: She’s just mixed up her luggage with someone else’s. Laura’s positive that the bag she carried out of the airport belongs to her soulmate. Now, she’s just got to figure out who he is.

18 The Sentence 'The Sentence' by Louise Erdrich Amazon $28.99 See On Amazon Nov. 9 Set in a Minneapolis bookstore, Louise Erdrich’s The Sentence centers on Tookie, a formerly incarcerated person and newly hired bookseller. Over the course of a year, beginning on All Souls’ Day in 2019, Tookie must figure out why the shop is being haunted by its recently deceased patron.

19 The Way We Weren’t 'The Way We Weren’t' by Phoebe Fox Amazon $17 See On Amazon Nov. 9 In Phoebe Fox’s The Way We Weren’t, a retiree spending his twilight years alone in Florida launches an out-of-character rescue mission when he sees a young woman collapsed on the beach near his home, sparking the most unlikely friendship imaginable.

20 Five Tuesdays in Winter 'Five Tuesdays in Winter' by Lily King Amazon $27 See On Amazon Nov. 9 Writers & Lovers author Lily King returns to bookstores this month with Five Tuesdays in Winter, a story collection that focuses on humanity’s capacity for love, in all its myriad forms.

21 Year of the Reaper 'Year of the Reaper' by Makiia Lucier Amazon $17.99 See On Amazon Nov. 9 Court intrigue drives Makiia Lucier’s YA fantasy, The Reaper. The novel follows an ex-soldier and medium as he works to learn the truth about an assassination attempt at his brother’s home, which took place in the aftermath of a nationwide plague.

22 Doctors and Friends 'Doctors and Friends' by Kimmery Martin Amazon $27 See On Amazon Nov. 9 From the author of The Antidote for Everything comes this new novel about three doctors whose lives are forever changed by the spread of a highly contagious virus. Shifting between New York City, San Diego, and Atlanta, Doctors and Friends takes a long, somber look at the lives of frontline health care providers struggling to keep it together as their worlds fall apart.

23 Isolate 'Isolate' by L. E. Modesitt, Jr. Amazon $29.99 See On Amazon Nov. 9 L. E. Modesitt, Jr. transports readers to the fully realized world of Guldor — a land dependent on coal and emotional manipulation — in this fantasy series-starter. When a politician connected to a recent financial scandal dies, another goes missing, and a third is attacked by magical empaths, a bodyguard immune to empathic magic launches an investigation.

24 Back to Japan: The Life and Art of Master Kimono Painter Kunihiko Moriguchi 'Back to Japan: The Life and Art of Master Kimono Painter Kunihiko Moriguchi' by Marc Petitjean Amazon $25 See On Amazon Nov. 9 Frida Kahlo biographer Marc Petitjean is back with a look into the life of Kunihiko Moriguchi, one of Japan’s most famous kimono painters and the inheritor of a fabric-dyeing legacy.

25 My Body 'My Body' by Emily Ratajkowski Amazon $26 See On Amazon Nov. 9 Actor and model Emily Ratajkowski (Gone Girl) explores how Western culture fetishizes, commodifies, and demonizes women’s bodies in this collection of pointed essays.

26 Catch the Light 'Catch the Light' by Kate Sweeney Amazon $17.99 See On Amazon Nov. 9 A teenage girl finds herself leading two lives on opposite coasts in this coming-of-age novel by Kate Sweeney. Marigold had a happy life in California, where she grew up as the middle child in a close-knit family of five. After Marigold’s father dies, though, her mom moves her and her younger sister to upstate New York, leaving her boyfriend and older sister behind. She’s trying to make the best of things, but when her new friendship in New York begins to turn into something more — and her long-distance relationship seems to grow more distant by the day — she must choose between the life she left behind and the one that could lie ahead.

27 Comfort Me with Apples 'Comfort Me with Apples' by Catherynne M. Valente Amazon $17.99 See On Amazon Nov. 9 Catherynne M. Valente’s horror-fantasy novella centers on Sophia, a young wife living in the picture-perfect community of Arcadia Gardens, where a strict HOA code keeps everyone safe and happy. Sophia lives a normal suburban life — until she begins to notice some strange things. Why is there a lock of hair in her desk drawer? Why is there a bone in the knife block? And why can’t she go into her own basement?

28 Look for Me and I’ll Be Gone 'Look for Me and I’ll Be Gone' by John Edgar Wideman Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery $26 See On Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery Nov. 9 This collection of short stories from American Histories author John Edgar Wideman explores the lives of Black Americans, and how they intersect with history, headlines, and pop culture artifacts.

29 Even Greater Mistakes 'Even Greater Mistakes' by Charlie Jane Anders Amazon $27.99 See On Amazon Nov. 16 Victories Greater Than Death author Charlie Jane Anders is back in stores with this new story collection. Even Greater Mistakes draws out the absurd in the mundane, painting entrancing portraits of contemporary life.

30 All the Feels 'All the Feels' by Olivia Dade Amazon $15.99 See On Amazon Nov. 16 Olivia Dade is back this month with another God of the Gates romance. This time, it’s Cupid actor and fanfic author Alexander Woodroe who’s been targeted by the god of love. When a bar fight results in bad press, Alex’s handlers hire a therapist to keep him from mucking up anything else. It’s a tall order for Lauren, who finds herself falling fast and hard for her charge. Another scandal’s about to rock the boat, but can Alex and Lauren weather the storm?

31 The Singles Table 'The Singles Table' by Sara Desai Amazon $16 See On Amazon Nov. 16 Sara Desai’s The Singles Table centers on Zara, a matchmaker who has sworn off love, and Jay, a surly bodyguard whose celebrity clients could give Zara’s business a boost. They strike a deal — her matchmaking services for his famous clientele — but what happens when Zara herself begins to look like Jay’s most perfect match?

32 The 1619 Project 'The 1619 Project,' created by Nikole Hannah-Jones The Lit. Bar $38 See On The Lit. Bar Nov. 16 Expounding on Nikole Hannah-Jones’ groundbreaking journalistic project, The 1619 Project brings together 18 essays and 36 works of fiction and poetry to examine the enduring marks that chattel slavery has left on American society.

33 Noor 'Noor' by Nnedi Okorafor Harriett's Bookshop $27 See On Harriett's Bookshop Nov. 16 When religious fanatics who oppose AO’s cybernetic implants brutally attack her, she kills them in self-defense — and sets out to find a place to hide. Accompanying AO is DNA, a man whose Fulani heritage marks him as a terrorist. Together, they search for a place to call home, even as bounty hunters and corporate agents close in.

34 You Sexy Thing 'You Sexy Thing' by Cat Rambo Amazon $25.99 See On Amazon Nov. 16 Led by the respected Admiral Niko, a motley crew of retired soldiers must fight to keep their restaurant above water. If you like space pirates, sentient ships, and “they keep pulling me back in” stories, you’re going to love Cat Rambo’s You Sexy Thing.

35 The Four Humors 'The Four Humors' by Mina Seçkin Amazon $27 See On Amazon Nov. 16 An aspiring doctor living with a mystery illness eschews modern medicine in favor of ancient medical theory in Mina Seçkin’s darkly funny The Four Humors.

36 The Last One 'The Last One' by Fatima Daas Amazon $15.99 See On Amazon Nov. 23 Part memoir, part novel, Fatima Daas’ The Last One revisits the author’s childhood in the French suburbs, where she grew up as the queer, youngest daughter in a family of Algerian Muslim immigrants.

37 Huda F Are You? 'Huda F Are You?' by Huda Fahmy Amazon $22.99 See On Amazon Nov. 23 From the creator of Yes, I’m Hot in This comes Huda F Are You?, a coming-of-age graphic novel in which a young girl who used to being known for her hijab moves to Dearborn, Michigan, where most other girls at her school also wear the veil. Suddenly unoriginal, the fictional Huda sets out to find a new identity for herself.

38 These Precious Days 'These Precious Days' by Ann Patchett Amazon $26.99 See On Amazon Nov. 23 Commonwealth author Ann Patchett explores her own life and career in this poignant collection of essays. Drawing other authors’ works into her writing, Patchett situates herself among her contemporaries and forebears.

39 Couples Wanted 'Couples Wanted' by Briana Cole Black Garnet Books $15.95 See On Black Garnet Books Nov. 30 If you’re searching for an erotic thriller to heat up those cold winter nights, look no further. In Briana Cole’s Couples Wanted, two newlyweds decide to swap spouses with a pair of seasoned swingers, only to find themselves drawn into a web of coercion and control.

40 Sex Cult Nun: Breaking Away from the Children of God, a Wild, Radical Religious Cult 'Sex Cult Nun: Breaking Away from the Children of God, a Wild, Radical Religious Cult' by Faith Jones Amazon $27.99 See On Amazon Nov. 30 Faith Jones’ grandfather founded one of the world’s most infamous cults: The Children of God, aka The Family International. Growing up in one of the group’s communes in Macau, Jones taught herself about the outside world before finally escaping to the United States at age 23. In Sex Cult Nun, she tells her story as only she can.

41 Small Things Like These 'Small Things Like These' by Claire Keegan Amazon $20 See On Amazon Nov. 30 In this novella inspired by Irish history, Bill, a married father of five, uncovers a conspiracy of abuse in a laundry facility operated by the local Catholic convent.

42 Jade Legacy 'Jade Legacy' by Fonda Lee Amazon $30 See On Amazon Nov. 30 Fonda Lee brings the Green Bone saga to a striking conclusion with this new novel. In Jade Legacy, Kekonese jade has spread across the world, and a new generation of Kauls must struggle to maintain their supremacy over forces both within and without.

43 Hello, Transcriber 'Hello, Transcriber' by Hannah Morrissey Amazon $27.99 See On Amazon Nov. 30 When her neighbor admits to hiding the body of an overdose victim — a death linked to Candy Man, a local drug dealer — aspiring novelist and police transcriber Hazel is pulled into a taut investigation.

44 Kith & Kin 'Kith & Kin' by Marieke Nijkamp Amazon $28 See On Amazon Nov. 30 Critical Role, a beloved RPG livestream, continues to expand into new mediums — this time with an origin story for its beloved sibling duo, Vax’ildan and Vex’ahlia. Penned by Before I Let Go author Marieke Nijkamp, Kith & Kin follows the half-elven twins (and Vex’s pet bear, Trinket, of course) as they attempt to free themselves from the grips of a sinister crime syndicate.

45 Wish You Were Here 'Wish You Were Here' by Jodi Picoult Amazon $28.99 See On Amazon Nov. 30 Diana had her whole life planned out... until a global pandemic put a dark damper on things. Forced to turn her romantic birthday trip to the Galápagos into a solo jaunt, Diana quickly finds herself alone and isolated on vacation. After connecting with a local family, however, Diana begins to re-examine her life’s roadmap.

46 Dava Shastri’s Last Day 'Dava Shastri’s Last Day' by Kirthana Ramisetti Amazon $28 See On Amazon Nov. 30 In Kirthana Ramisetti’s debut novel, an elderly billionaire with terminal brain cancer plans to spread a rumor that she’s already dead. Dava wants to know how she’ll be remembered, but when her obituaries leak a secret she thought she’d buried for good, she’s left with a mess to clean up before she takes her final bows.

47 White on White 'White on White' by Ayşegül Savaş Amazon $26 See On Amazon Nov. 30 Two women, an artist and an art researcher, can’t escape their increasingly fraught connection in Ayşegül Savaş’ White on White. Agnes has rented out her apartment to a student studying Gothic art, but she returns in the middle of the lease to take up residence in the attached art studio. As they get to know one another, the student begins to realize that Agnes’ sanity may be fraying.

48 King of Battle and Blood 'King of Battle and Blood' by Scarlett St. Clair Amazon $25.99 See On Amazon Nov. 30 Isolde knows that the only way to protect her people is to marry the king of the vampires — and then murder him on their wedding night. So when she heads to the altar, she believes it to be her last day among the living. But when Adrian survives her assassination attempt, Isolde is left wondering why he really married her.