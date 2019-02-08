Whether you're having a cosy evening with your significant other or curling up on the sofa alone with a glass of chardonnay, there’s nothing better than settling down to enjoy a good old fashioned rom-com. Thankfully, there are tonnes of fantastic British romantic comedies out there to be enjoyed. And, if you're struggling to find the perfect romantic flick, look no further than Netflix, which currently boasts a very impressive selection in the genre. To save you some time, I've taken it upon myself to list the 7 best British romantic comedies on Netflix UK for your viewing pleasure, and hopefully ease the headache of scrolling through the platform’s massive library of content — which oftentimes takes longer than watching the movie itself.

The streaming service offers a wide range of ‘90s and 2000s modern classics, including the likes of Bridget Jones's Baby and The Holiday, as well as Netflix original releases such as Been So Long and Love Wedding Repeat. However, it’s worth noting that some rom-coms are indeed better than others, so to avoid any disappointment, you need to know exactly which flicks to invest your time in — and here are the very best British romantic comedies Netflix UK currently has to offer.

1 Notting Hill Working Title Another classic British romantic comedy that you can watch again and again. An unassuming bookshop owner winds up falling for an A-list Hollywood actress. However, the pair’s relationship is put to the ultimate test when their radically different lifestyles begin creating problems. Watch on Netflix

2 Love Wedding Repeat Netflix A much more modern – but no less charming – British romantic comedy. While trying to ensure his sister’s big day goes off without a hitch, a brother of the bride is forced to juggle an angry ex-girlfriend, a wedding crasher, and potential romance during alternate versions of the same nuptials. Watch on Netflix

3 Chalet Girl Starring Felicity Jones, Ed Westwick, and Strictly champion and comedian Bill Bailey, this charming 2011 romantic comedy follows the story of ex-skateboarder Kim, who, while working at an exclusive ski resort, enrols in a snowboarding competition for a chance to take home a huge cash prize. However, things become extremely complicated when she begins to fall for her already spoken-for boss, Jonny. Watch on Netflix

4 Been So Long Rob Baker Ashton/Netflix A romantic comedy with a musical twist, Been So Long follows Simone (played by none other than Michaela Coel), a single mother living in North London, and her romance with Raymond (Arinzé Kene), a handsome stranger she meets on a night out. Raymond is fresh out of prison and Simone is dedicating all her energy to raising her daughter. They have undeniable chemistry but are they ready to fall in love? Watch on Netflix

5 Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging Paramount Pictures For many, Angus Thongs and Perfect Snogging was a staple of their teenage years. The British comedy follows main character Georgia, who has two goals: throw the best 15th birthday party ever, and get a gorgeous boyfriend. And when Robbie Jennings (Aaron Johnson) moves to town, at least one of her teenage wishes might just come true. Watch on Netflix

6 Bridget Jones's Baby The third and final film in the Bridget Jones franchise sees Renée Zellweger reprise the iconic character, who is shocked to discover that she has fallen pregnant. Prior to the birth, however, Bridget sets out on a mission to find out which of her two most recent lovers — lawyer Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) and mathematician Jack Qwant (Patrick Dempsey) — is actually the father. Watch on Netflix

7 About A Boy Universal Pictures A darkly funny romantic comedy – and Hugh Grant’s third mention on this list – is About A Boy. In an effort to meet women, a rich and child-free Will invents a fake son and begins attending single parent meetings. Eventually, he befriends a quirky 12-year-old-boy named Marcus, who winds up teaching thirty-something Will how to be a grown up. Watch on Netflix