During the holiday season, reuniting with family can be a joyous time, but it’s not without conflict — over who gets to control the TV remote.

The post-dinner debate over what to watch on the living room’s “Big TV” can get heated, especially if you and your parents have different tastes in shows. Dads, in particular, can be hard to please, especially if they insist on watching shows you don’t like. (There are only so many football games or military documentaries you can sit through). So, finding something you both find entertaining can feel impossible.

But don’t fret because the Bustle team has got you covered. Here are six dad-approved shows that will appeal to his tastes, won’t make you two awkwardly sit through an NSFW scene, and give you and your family something fun to binge-watch together.

Bar Rescue

Paramount Network

Bar Rescue has it all: passionate outbursts from host Jon Taffer, the gross clean-up process of a dirty bar or club, and the occasional redemption arc for a restaurant owner and their staff. Prepare to get sucked in by the place’s before and after transformation — and if it stayed that way after filming. (I always Google whether or not the bar is still in business today.) Within two episodes, you and your dad will be snobby restauranteurs, too. — Marina Watts

How to watch: Bar Rescue’s eight seasons are available on Paramount+.

Beat Bobby Flay

Food Network

My dad’s new man crush is Bobby Flay, and he can’t get enough of watching him whip out random kitchen knowledge while competing on his show, Beat Bobby Flay. The Food Network series pits talented chefs against each other and Flay to see who can make the best dishes. It’s an easy go-to watch (thanks to reruns!), especially if your family’s looking to up their food game. My dad bought a tortilla press because he saw Flay use it in an episode. Consider him #influenced. — Alexis Morillo

How to watch: Beat Bobby Flay is streaming on Max and Discovery Plus.

Dancing With The Stars

Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Be forewarned: You’ll probably have to explain to your dad at least 12 times why some of the Dancing with the Stars contestants are famous. After you get over that hump, he’ll enjoy judging the dances right along with you. Each season mixes in some throwback celebrities, so he’ll probably have some nostalgic ties to at least one contestant. (For instance, the 2023 season had Barry Williams from The Brady Bunch.) There are also themed episodes, highlighting past and current music artists (Whitney Houston! Taylor Swift!) that anyone can enjoy. — Alexis Morillo

How to watch: Dancing with the Stars Seasons 31 and 32 are streaming on Disney+. Season 32 is available on Hulu.

The Gilded Age

Barbara Nitke/HBO

If your dad’s an avid watcher of The History Channel, then there’s no reason why he wouldn’t love a good period drama, and HBO’s The Gilded Age will whet his appetite for history while keeping you both enraptured by its charming characters and surprising twists. The series explores New York society in the late 19th century and casually namedrops real historical figures that will have your dad pausing the episode, just so he can tell you more about them. — Gabrielle Bondi

How to watch: The Gilded Age Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Max.

Modern Family

Byron Cohen/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Yes, this beloved ABC sitcom ended in 2020 — but there are 250 episodes to stream, so you always feel like there’s something new to see. Watching with your dad is especially fun because he’ll likely see himself in “cool dad” Phil or one of the other fathers (Mitch, Cam, or Jay) in the extended Pritchett-Tucker-Dunphy brood. Clever writing and a hilarious cast that genuinely loves each other make this a feel-good show, and it has holiday episodes aplenty, which my family loves revisiting every year. — Grace Wehniainen

How to watch: Modern Family is streaming on Peacock and Hulu.

Shark Tank

Christopher Willard/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

You’re a liar if you haven’t become an armchair entrepreneur five minutes into watching Shark Tank. A guaranteed hit for all dads — and constantly on reruns on CNBC — the reality show might inspire a family business venture, or at least have you entertained by Kevin O’Leary’s snark and over-the-top pitches. The cutthroat negotiation tactics, products you’ll find in your parents’ house, and dramatic entrance music will keep you and Dad entertained for hours. — Marina Watts

How to watch: Shark Tank is available on Hulu.