Blue Ivy Carter joined Beyoncé on the red carpet and once again stole the show.

At the London premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé on Nov. 30, the mother-daughter duo shared a heartwarming, and now-viral moment in front of photographers that brought Queen Bey’s mother to tears.

Posing at the premiere, Beyoncé was filmed comforting her daughter, asking: “Are you cold?” to which Blue Ivy responds: “Yes.” Bey then asks the paparazzi to “wait a minute” as she grabs her daughter a jacket.

Bey’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared the video on Instagram. “This has me in tears right now,” she wrote in a caption. “To the fans that are there uplifting this beautiful talented 11-year-old I thank you I appreciate you.”

Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, and Tina Knowles. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Blue Ivy Goes Viral

The heartwarming moment caught the attention of the adoring Beyhive who were quick to share their thoughts on the viral clip.

“This is the cutest thing I have ever seen,” one fan wrote on Instagram, while another commented: “One thing a mom is gonna do is make sure her baby is warm.”

“I love that Beyoncé cared more about her baby being cold than being photographed,” another user pointed out. “I love everything about Bey but seeing her in mommy mode is top tier,” one fan also commented.

Blue Ive Carter and Beyoncé perform onstage. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Blue’s Big-Screen Debut

Blue Ivy is featured in Beyoncé’s Renaissance movie after joining her mother onstage throughout the summer stadium tour.

Speaking in the concert movie, Bey revealed that she wasn’t initially keen on Blue performing alongside her. “She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no,” Beyoncé says in the film, per The New York Times.

Meanwhile, Blue’s grandmother Knowles told People in July that she “couldn't be more proud” of the youngster following her Renaissance World Tour debut.

Blue Ivy Carter performs onstage. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

“She's having the time of her life,” Knowles said at the time. “I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard.”